Sonja Morgan Skips LuAnn De Lesseps’ Wedding But Dorinda Medley Cheers Her On As Bridesmaid [Photos]

Most of LuAnn de Lesseps’ The Real Housewives of New York City co-stars were absent from her wedding to Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida. Viewers who watched season 8 of the show probably aren’t surprised that Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill weren’t there. What may be very surprising to viewers, however, is the fact that Sonja Morgan, who was so close to LuAnn that LuAnn lived with her at one point and who repeatedly professed that she was happy for LuAnn and Tom, also didn’t attend. While Sonja wasn’t there, Dorinda Medley was. Dorinda not only attended but played a vital role in the celebration as a bridesmaid.

People magazine posted a photo of LuAnn and Tom at the altar after marrying.

A guest posted a photo of Dorinda and her boyfriend, John Mahdessian, at the wedding.

Dorinda! John! I'm in heaven! ???? #RHONY #thecountessisgettingmarried A photo posted by robincoccomo (@robincoccomo) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:21pm PST

There were also a housewife from another city and former housewives at the wedding. Cynthia Bailey, who stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was there, as was Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon, who starred on previous seasons of New York City with LuAnn. Also in attendance was Marysol Patton, who starred on The Real Housewives of Miami. Cynthia posted a group photo of all the housewives with LuAnn.

Congratulations @countessluann???? Continued love, peace & blessings❤ @mrsjillzarin @marysolpatton @kellybensimon @dorindamedley #luannswedding #bravo A photo posted by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:30pm PST

Where was Sonja Morgan? In Thailand. On Saturday, she posted a photo of herself jumping for joy in a bikini on a Thailand beach.

Happy New Year to everyone in my heart. I love you. #2017 A photo posted by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:32am PST

About last night. Looking forward to the new year w my pals #Thailand A photo posted by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:06pm PST

Sonja’s photos prompted many people to ask her why she wasn’t at LuAnn’s wedding. Was Sonja actually not invited? Considering that Sonja was invited and attended LuAnn’s bridal shower in September, it’s likely that Sonja was welcome to the wedding itself as well. Perhaps something happened between Sonja and LuAnn after the bridal shower and Sonja was dis-invited? Or perhaps Sonja just decided that it was more worth her time and money to spend New Year’s Eve in Thailand with other friends than in Palm Beach with LuAnn?

#bridalshower @sonjatmorgan #girlfriends #fun ???? A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Sep 28, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

Both Sonja and Ramona Singer had drama with LuAnn over her relationship with Tom last season. Like Sonja, Ramona claimed that she had a past with Tom. While Sonja claimed that she had a “friends with benefits” relationship with Tom for 10 years, Ramona claimed that she and Tom went on several dates. Both Sonja and Ramona claimed that their respective relationships with Tom overlapped with his relationship with LuAnn. Both Sonja and Ramona also criticized LuAnn for not telling them right away that she was dating Tom.

Yet while Sonja Morgan repeatedly said that despite her history with Tom, she was happy for LuAnn and supported the relationship, Ramona was more critical. For New Year’s Eve, Ramona, who likely wasn’t invited to LuAnn’s wedding, was in London with her daughter.

Having the best time with @averysinger at the top of the shard. Happy New Years Eve to all!! ❤️ A photo posted by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:41am PST

Another co-star who had drama with LuAnn de Lesseps over her relationship with Tom D’Agostino was Bethenny Frankel. It was Bethenny who told LuAnn that Tom was caught making out with another woman in a New York City hotel bar right after their engagement. As viewers saw over some very intense episodes, Bethenny not only told LuAnn but also showed her the photographic evidence. A distraught LuAnn, after yelling at Tom over the phone for his action, questioned Bethenny’s motive and the way in which she told her.

During season 8 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny also lashed out at LuAnn for going after married men. As the Inquisitr reported, LuAnn claimed in a blog post that Bethenny was a hypocrite since she herself is dating a married man. When LuAnn repeated her claim on the reunion show, Bethenny got so angry that she called her boyfriend’s daughter to prove that she didn’t break up a happy marriage.

For New Year’s, Bethenny apparently went to Mexico.

This is my kinda town #vivamexico ????: BethennyFrankel A video posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:00pm PST

While Bethenny Frankel wasn’t at LuAnn’s wedding, she did give her opinion about it. In response to a viewer who, on Twitter, mentioned LuAnn and Tom’s wedding to Bethenny, Bethenny replied that she wishes them all the happiness in the world.

They are getting married & I wish them all the happiness in the world. @queen_mags29 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) December 31, 2016

As for Carole Radziwill, she and LuAnn fought on season 7 over her relationship with an ex of LuAnn’s niece. While LuAnn and Carole avoided any major conflict on season 8, they were hardly friends. Two weeks ago, Carole posted a video that showed that she was still in New York City.

Check out my new Facebook Live video. Unboxing some goodies! A video posted by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:13am PST

What about Jules Wainstein? On Saturday night, Jules, who joined the cast for season 8 but confirmed in September that she’s not returning for season 9, posted a photo of herself enjoying the nightlife somewhere.

Looking back at 2016 thinking how lucky I am that through even the hard times I am blessed with those who love me and whom I love. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year. ???????? A photo posted by Julianne Wainstein (@juleswainstein) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:20pm PST

It seems that Jules did spend time in Florida with a housewife, not LuAnn in Palm Beach though but Siggy Flicker, from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, in Boca Raton.

While Real Housewives executive producer and reunion show host Andy Cohen spent New Year’s Eve in St. Barth, he did wish LuAnn congratulations.

Right after LuAnn de Lesseps’ wedding to Tom D’Agostino, People published details on the big event. The publication reported that LuAnn and Tom said their vows in front of 250 people, which included Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, and Cynthia Bailey. In an interview with People prior to the wedding, LuAnn said that Dorinda, who introduced her to Tom, was going to serve as a bridesmaid.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hulu]