Rihanna: Why She Allegedly Ended Jennifer Lopez Friendship -- Is Drake Romance To Blame?

Rihanna has unfollowed Jennifer Lopez from Instagram in the midst of sources claiming that the 47-year-old is dating her ex-boyfriend, Drake.

Fans would already be aware of the fact that Rihanna and Drake shared an on-again, off-again romance for well over six years. In October, however, the twosome decided to call it quits again, with insiders alleging that the Canadian rapper wasn’t ready to settle down and consider the idea of having children in the near future.

Sources close to Rihanna had made it known that spending time with her family in recent months has made the Bajan-artist realize how badly she wanted to have kids of her own, with the possible chance of eventually getting married.

And seeing how Drake gushed about the “Diamonds” songstress at this year’s Video Music Awards, it seemed as if all signs were heading in the right direction for Rihanna, who allegedly saw herself getting married and starting a family with Drizzy.

Since the duo were on completely different pages with what they had hoped to gain from their relationship, their romance collapsed and both decided to go their separate ways. And while Rihanna has remained single ever since, Drake has been keeping himself busy with Lopez.

While romance reports concerning Jennifer and Drake were initially brushed off by their reps, the 30-year-old’s closeness to the singer in recent weeks tells a completely different story, Huffington Post shares, stressing that the duo is definitely hooking up.

The “One Dance” hitmaker attended three shows from Jennifer’s All I Have Vegas residency in a matter of two weeks. He was also spotted driving back to his hotel suite with Jennifer on one particular night, and even gushed about his love for her on his official Instagram page.

It seems as if Rihanna had felt some type of way about Drake’s public affection for Jennifer — but instead of unfollowing her ex-lover from her social media sites, she ended up removing Lopez, insinuating that there may be a rift between the two.

Hollywood Life, who revealed the news that Rihanna was no longer following Jennifer on Instagram, made it known that the singers have been friends for years. It was just over the summer when Rihanna had gifted Lopez with a pair of designer boots, which she ended up wearing in her “Ain’t Your Mama” music video.

They’ve supported one another at red carpets and even dine together with their closest pals, but now that Lopez is said to be seeing Drake, Rihanna is giving the impression that she’s not happy about the couple’s relationship and fans are starting to pick up on it.

The “Love On The Brain” star is not said to have remained on good terms with Drake after their sudden split two months ago. As previously reported, the twosome began to diss one another over their social media platforms, which sources say had stemmed from the fact that neither of them were happy with one another’s arrangements for their relationship.

With Rihanna allegedly wanting to settle down and get married, Drake, on the other hand, is solely focused on his music career and kicking off his European tour next year. On top of that, insiders have made it known that Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend is far from ready to become a father and even consider the idea of becoming a husband to anybody.

Of course, now that he is reportedly seeing Jennifer Lopez, fans wonder whether this relationship could potentially blossom into more than just a romance. Should Drake end up having a baby with Lopez, Rihanna would ultimately feel betrayed and hurt, one fan wrote on Twitter.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]