Chris Brown ‘Desperate For Karrueche Tran Reunion’ Amid New Romance With Krista Santiago [Rumor]

Is Chris Brown still hoping for a reconciliation with ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran?

According to new reports, the R&B singer is still head over heels in love with the socialite, despite it having been over two years since their breakup.

Fans weren’t surprised to learn that Tran had decided to call it quits with Chris, after having found out that the 27-year-old had fathered a baby girl named Royalty. Brown’s daughter was already eight months old before the story leaked and made its way back to Karrueche.

The aspiring actress claimed that she would never get back with Chris, stressing that he had betrayed her trust on numerous occasions, but to have a child whilst claiming to be in a committed relationship was the deciding factor for Karrueche to dump Brown for good.

Over the weekend, however, after Tran had posted several selfies of herself on Instagram, Chris Brown decided to comment under one of the photos, writing “Still want that.” Here, the singer is heavily insinuating that he still misses Karrueche and clearly hopes they’ll get back together.

Karrueche never responded to the comment, and according to Hollywood Life, she has a good reason as to why she remained silent. The outlet alleges that Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend won’t ever get back together because Karrueche has supposedly moved on.

“That was just Chris’ way of apologizing to Karrueche for all the horrible sh*t he put her through. Lying to her. Blasting her on social media. It’s Christmas. He had time to reflect and realized that things would have been drastically different between them had he kept it 100,” the source mentions.

Chris Brown and Karrueche had endless problems during their relationship, which included Rihanna’s involvement in what ended up becoming a love triangle. Instead of leaving the romance at that particular time, Tran had convinced herself that Chris would eventually settle down change his ways.

Of course, that didn’t happen since Brown ended up having a child while being in a relationship with Karrueche, and it’s gotten to the point where the socialite could never see herself dating someone that has quite the history when it comes to lying and cheating.

Hollywood Life makes it clear that Chris Brown desperately wants his ex-girlfriend back, but Karrueche is hesitating because she knows that her heart will end up being broken into pieces again — and at this given point, she doesn’t need the drama in her life.

“Yeah, he still wants her in his life. Men have feelings too. He thinks about her from time to time, hopes she’s well and all. He’s open to being friends with her. Real talk, Karrueche always got him. She understood him and always made him feel special and he misses that.”

Chris Brown’s fans are wondering how the singer is going to move forward with Krista Santiago, who he’s been seeing for the past couple of weeks, as claimed by Hot New Hip Hop, because if he’s still madly in love with Tran, it’s going to make thing awfully complicated in the long run, the insider added.

“Chris is also mad clingy. To this day he keeps in contact with all of his exes. His ego and sheer cockiness just can’t let them go,” the insider concludes, stressing that it’s unclear whether Krista even has the intentions of staying with Chris Brown now that she’s aware he wants Karrueche back.

Brown has yet to respond to claims that he’s desperate to win back the supposed love of his life.

In this given situation, though, do you think Chris should end things with Krista and attempt to make a reconciliation happen with his ex-girlfriend?

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week]