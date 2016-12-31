Kylie Jenner Kisses 2016 Goodbye With Half-Naked Photos

Kylie Jenner does not go a day without a half-naked photo or two. The reality star is in the same state of mind for New Year’s Eve. Kylie is back to doing one of her favorite social media hobbies, reports E! Online.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a provocative photo of herself standing in front of her bathroom mirror. Jenner is seen tilting her head to the side as she rocks an olive-green velvet bikini. She’s also seen rocking her signature long, jet black hair once again.

“Last bathroom selfie of the year,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

last bathroom selfie of the year ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

Kylie then followed up with a post dedicated to her nine best selfies on Instagram from 2016. The post also reveals that she got over 1 million likes on 1,139 posts that year.

1 Billy ???? Thanks for all the love this year ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

Only two photos from the collage, seen above, features two half-naked photos of Kylie Jenner. Both photos show the singer hanging out topless with her boyfriend, Tyga. She posted both of the photos on the rapper’s 27th birthday last month.

Tyga, 26, and Kanye West, 39, collaborated on new music together, reports Hollywood Life. They released the new song “Feel Me” on Saturday, Dec. 31. The album’s artwork also features Jenner’s naked body in front of a black background.

The Official Feel Me drops midnight on iTunes @kanyewest #bitchimtheshit2 #FeelMe ???????? A video posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:00pm PST

According to the report, the cover art shows a half-naked woman standing in front of a black background, and the only thing that is covering her body parts is paint. There’s also an arm that’s painted across the starlet’s body. Although the image is too overexposed to see Kylie’s face, it’s clear that the body belongs to her. Kylie teased the image as an “unreleased project” that she was working on, but it looks like that top secret project was for Kanye West and her boyfriend.

unreleased project with @sashasamsonova A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:06am PST

In addition to the cover art, the new track also talks about Jenner’s curves. In the song, Tyga makes a reference to his girlfriend’s body, rapping, “Kylie Jenner thick you, gotta feel me.” Kanye also talks about his wife, Kim Kardashian’s, curves by rapping a line similar to Tyga’s.

Kylie Jenner has been through her share of plastic surgery rumors throughout the year. Fans have speculated that she has gone under the knife for numerous procedures. Kylie’s breasts and butt have become the center of conversation with her latest selfies posted on Instagram. Back in October, she set the record straight on the plastic surgery rumors on her app during an impromptu question-and-answer session.

Most of the rumors were focused on Jenner’s famous body, and which parts she has altered through plastic surgery.

“I didn’t get a nose job … I’ve always had a cute nose. I’ve always really liked my nose,” she admitted.

The model and makeup maiden also denied having cheek and jaw reconstruction surgery at such a young age. Kylie later clarified that her chin and jaw have looked different since she started getting temporary lip fillers.

“People started saying that rumor when I was like 16?” she asked her fans. “You think Kris Jenner would really, at 16-years-old, would let me get cheek and jaw reconstructive surgery? Nah. I always used to love my jaw – I never was self-conscious about my jaw.”

☺️☺️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:22am PST

When it came to her breasts and butt, she admits that she never altered either of them.

“They’re not big,” she said when it came to her breasts, “I’ve thought about [getting breast implants], but I’m like, why ruin it? I have really good boobs naturally and they’re a cute little size. I’m not against it, but right now, it’s a no from me.”

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans ????Get them at FashionNova.com ???? #ad A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

As for her famous derriere, Jenner says that she only gained weight and practiced her angles.

“No a** implants,” she said, “I used to be 120 [lbs]. I was like 16, I was really skinny … Now I’m pushing like 136 [lbs]…but it’s alright, I like the chunkiness.”

What your thoughts on Kylie Jenner’s last photos of the year? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]