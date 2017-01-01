‘Game Of Thrones’ To Have ‘Extraordinary’ End, says Star Iain Glen

Game of Thrones is said to be ending sooner rather than later in the hopes that the series won’t outlast its fanbase and, as Iain Glen now shares, there’s no danger of that with the last episodes of the HBO series. Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, says fans won’t be disappointed with the way in which the series ends its final season. The brutality with which the series, based on George R. R. Martin’s book series (A Song of Ice and Fire), treats its characters makes one wonder just how Iain intends his remarks to be taken, but, whatever is in store for fans, Glen’s remarks indicate the final story arc will at least keep our attention.

Game Of Thrones‘ Iain Glen Shares His Thoughts On The End Of The Show

There’s an inclination among Game of Thrones fans to expect a cheaply done end to the series, especially when considering the last two seasons will be even shorter than the standard 10 episode seasons. According to We Got This Covered, Iain Glen says nothing could be further than the truth, however. He shares that everyone involved with Game of Thrones, from cast to crew, is giving their all in creating quality episodes with everyone wanting to deliver episodes just as compelling and beautifully created as any previous season.

“They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year,” Glen said of Game of Thrones‘ final seasons. “There are fifteen more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that’s as far as we know.”

In actuality, Iain says the fact that the showrunners are using as much time to create fewer episodes can only mean those episodes will be of an even higher quality from story arcs to cinematography.

“I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten,” says the Game of Thrones actor.

Will Jorah Mormont Live Happily Ever After?

The biggest concern for Glen is what will become of his own Game of Thrones character, Jorah Mormont, as Comicbook reports. He’s been with the series since its 2011 inception, but, as any Game of Thrones fan will confirm, seniority doesn’t matter, when it comes to living a long life in Westeros. Generally, it’s really the luck of the draw, when it comes to enjoying a long Game of Thrones run and Iain Glen knows he may yet meet his demise.

Glen can neither confirm nor deny his participation through to the end of Game of Thrones, but he estimates that’s he’s one of maybe 10 actors to have stayed with the series through all six seasons. Iain certainly hopes to see Jorah make it the end of the series. Aside from a love for the show, Glen says he enjoys working with the group of actors and the Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Iain adds that the coming season of Game of Thrones will begin to work towards the ultimate goal, revisiting familiar themes and favorite locations to bring the major players together.

“This season you feel that the drama is moving towards its end game, more characters are overlapping so we are seeing a lot more of each other, than perhaps in the past,” says Game of Thrones‘ Iain Glen. “In the same scenes and we are going to the same places.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones will debut on Sunday, June 25, 2017 on HBO.

