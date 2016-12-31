Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Conor Kennedy Reportedly Arrested In Aspen

Conor Kennedy, the 22-year-old ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift, was reportedly arrested in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, Dec. 29, after he was allegedly involved in a fight outside a nightclub.

The grandson of Robert F. Kennedy was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on early Thursday morning after he was allegedly in a fight with another man, Aspen police announced in a press release. He was detained by police in the Colorado ski resort after he allegedly punched out another party-goer. Kennedy, who dated the pop star back in 2012, was held in the early hours of the morning and claims he was involved in a fight outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Aspen.

Conor Kennedy Arrested in Aspen for Bar Fight (MUG SHOT) https://t.co/BOGsWcZ1fT — TMZ (@TMZ) December 30, 2016

Kennedy, who was born John Conor Kennedy, was found at the center of a fight when police arrived at the scene at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to the Aspen Times report. The Kennedy family member allegedly was found fighting the unidentified man in the street and was seen “rolling around on the ground” when police officers attempted to separate the two men, according to Aspen police.

Kennedy is alleged to have fought with another man and has reportedly told police that the party-goer started the fight by calling him a homophobic slur, according to TMZ. The Associated Press also reports that Kennedy allegedly started a fight with a police officer who was trying to restrain him at the time. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 22, 2017, according to The Sun. He has not entered a plea bargain, and his attorney could not be reached for comment.

Conor Kennedy, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy got arrested for defending his friend against homophobes. That's an ally. pic.twitter.com/SUmz6ir7ca — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) December 30, 2016

The Kennedy heir famously dated Swift, 26, back in 2012, but their summer romance only lasted a few months when she visited the Kennedy family compound in Massachusetts. The two were seen kissing and holding hands throughout most of the summer when she visited the family. Kennedy and Swift split in September after he returned to school and she was working on her next album. Swift even purchased a home next to the Kennedy family mansion in Hyannis Port, but she sold it several months later after their split.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she denied the rumors that she buys a new home every time she gets into a relationship with a new man.

“People say that about me, that I apparently buy houses near every boy I like—that’s a thing that I apparently do. If I like you I will apparently buy up the real-estate market just to freak you out so you leave me.”

However, her song “Starlight” is rumored to be inspired by his grandmother, Ethel, and her husband, Robert Kennedy, according to Radar Online. Kennedy is the son of Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Mary Kathleen Richardson, who died in 2012 after committing suicide at the age of 52, according to People. He was previously arrested in 2013 during a global warming protest, but was released. People also confirmed that Kennedy was booked on a municipal disorderly conduct charge and was later released on jail after he was being issued a court summons.

Taylor Swift has been linked to her share of famous men after her brief relationship with Conor Kennedy. She has been linked to One Direction singer Harry Styles, DJ Calvin Harris, and British actor Tom Hiddleston. Swift was infamously seen kissing the Thor star on the beach near her Rhode Island home earlier this summer, but their relationship also ended after just a couple of months. The singer has been linked to other famous men, but has been laying low and staying single these days.

