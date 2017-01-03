Justin Bieber Enters 2017 With Fans By His Side After A Comeback To Be Proud Of

Justin Bieber entered 2017 with a bang and had quite the New Year, and he made sure his fans did too.

As well as performing at the historic Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach on New York’s Eve, the pop prince had impromptu encounters with fans during his stay in Florida.

EDM maestros Skrillex and Marshmello were on hand for stage walk-ons during the Biebs’ iconic “Sorry” to wrap the night. The two producer-DJs also played sets of their own.

Post-show, the Canadian superstar delighted fans backstage with hugs. Scroll down for photos.

Broke in the new year with my brothers @justinbieber and @Skrillex happy new year to everyone pic.twitter.com/Q1VPRHZDWw — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 1, 2017

Celebrations carried on until the morning. Bieber hit up LIV club on Sunday (January 1) where he partied with sports and music stars including 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx, Lil Wayne, Tyson Beckford, Odell Beckham Jr., former NFL star Johnny Manziel, Trey Songz, and more.

Khloe Kardashian and her man Tristan Thompson, Doutzen Kroes and husband Sunnery James, Meek Mill, and Keke Palmer were also in the house.

Fans who met Justin during his Miami visit recalled their experiences online.

A Twitter user identified as Miriana revealed she spoke to the mother of a young girl who took a selfie with Bieber after bumping into him on Saturday (January 1).

“There was this 5 year old girl that saw Justin walking to the gym yesterday,” Miriana tweeted, “and she was like ‘Mommy that’s him’ and the mom was like ‘No.'”

She continued, “And the little girl was like ‘No mommy that’s him’ and let go of her mom and ran literally pulled on his pants.”

Miriana added, “And he turned around and the little girl stared hysterically crying and Justin picked her up and held her and she asked for a pic and he f*****g took one.”

THERE WAS THIS 5 YR OLD GIRL THAT SAW JUSTIN WALKING TO THE GYM YESTERDAY AND SHE WAS LIKE "MOMMY THATS HIM" AND THE MOM WAS LIKE "NO"… — Miriana (@skip2bieber) January 1, 2017

AND THE LITTLE GIRL WAS LIKE "NO MOMMY THATS HIM" AND LET GO OF HER MOM AND RAN TO HIM AND LITERALLY PULLED ON HIS PANTS AND HE TURNED… — Miriana (@skip2bieber) January 1, 2017

Bieber also had fun with a group of children while visiting a Miami day care center on Friday (December 31).

December 31: Justin in Miami pic.twitter.com/H3unSUrCOq — Justin Bieber News (@kbiebercrew) December 31, 2016

The singer drew a heart on the door glass for the youngsters.

He drew a heart for the kids. So precious pic.twitter.com/BXopPw21mL — ok (@nohpressures) January 3, 2017

The Grammy winner met fans backstage at Fontainebleau after his New Year’s Eve show.

December 31: Justin backstage at Fontainebleau in Miami, FL pic.twitter.com/RLXE5Qol7e — Justin Bieber News (@kbiebercrew) January 1, 2017

On Monday, a picture of Justin and a little girl somewhere in Miami popped up online. It’s not known if this is the 5-year-old who met the singer over the weekend or another child. Either way, it’s a selfie with a fan.

Fans who saw the heartthrob jet out of Miami reportedly to the Bahamas the same day tweeted messages of thanks to the Biebs and gushed about how “sweet” he was to them. Something that many people have said about the singer over the years.

Just days before arriving in Miami, Justin hugged fans during a break in Barbados with his family.

December 30: Justin spotted out in Barbados pic.twitter.com/CX1xFAtIg3 — Justin Bieber News (@kbiebercrew) December 30, 2016

December 28: Justin spotted out in Barbados pic.twitter.com/FQ2vyBZWa9 — Justin Bieber News (@kbiebercrew) December 28, 2016

Bieber also spontaneously hung out with waiting fans at Barcelona airport earlier this year during a Purpose Tour stop.

Justin Bieber greets devoted fans in Barcelona ahead of gig https://t.co/YoilSqKQDj pic.twitter.com/BPNH9UIyDE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 21, 2016

As the Inquisitr has reported many times this year, Bieber still makes time for meets, hugs, and hang outs with fans even after announcing his “no photos” policy in May, following harassment from fans.

To his credit, the 22-year-old does so despite invasive photo-taking by fans and members of the public, and being assaulted by strangers.

Justin also meets terminally-ill kids and teens in most stops on his “Purpose World Tour”, and previous treks, as part of his long-standing work with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Did You Know Justin Bieber Meets ‘Make-A-Wish’ Children In Nearly Every City On His… https://t.co/RUXzgg7bSO pic.twitter.com/LJDq3thA10 — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) May 14, 2016

Justin Bieber Inspires Teen Fan Amid Cancer Battle, Helps Music Therapy Donation Appeal https://t.co/lRAOUEJXaJ — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) November 29, 2016

While mainstream media evidently uses Bieber as clickbait and prefers maintaining the reductive narrative that the singer is unappreciative and selfish for introducing sensible boundaries with fans for the sake of his mental health, the reality is that throughout his current tour Bieber has repeatedly said he feels lucky to be able to perform for and inspire fans and sees both as his purpose in life.

Justin Bieber is still standing despite the slings and arrows along the way, fabricated or negative media focus, and a collective context of bullying, bodyshaming, and misgendering. His 2015-16 comeback saw him break records, make history, land multiple Grammy noms for Purpose, and partially upgrade his successful tour to stadiums.

As 2017 begins, the Biebs has a lot to be proud of. Meanwhile, his fans appear to be more optimistic and more supportive of the pop icon than ever.

[Featured Image by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images]