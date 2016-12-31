Miley Cyrus Reveals Favorite Moment Of 2016: It Involves Liam Hemsworth, Tears, And A Talented Little Girl

Miley Cyrus has shared her favorite moment of 2016, and it came near the very end of the year.

After spending Christmas with her family, Miley Cyrus decided to make the holiday season brighter for a few hospitalized kids who were unable to go home for the holidays. On Thursday, Liam Hemsworth joined his girlfriend to surprise the young patients at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California. Miley was there on behalf of the Happy Hippie Foundation, her non-profit that helps vulnerable youth. It’s fitting that the organization’s logo is a happy face because Miley and Liam did an incredible job making the kids at the hospital smile.

The trip earned Liam Hemsworth the designation of an official Happy Hippie. Miley Cyrus let her fiancé know that he’s now a member of the helpful, hope-spreading club in an Instagram post.

As People reports, one of the young patients at Rady Children’s Hospital left a lasting impression on Miley Cyrus by singing for the pop star. Julia Davidson moved Miley and Liam with her beautiful rendition of “Rainbow Connection,” a song that Kermit the Frog sings in The Muppet Movie. Julia, who was wearing a pink Supergirl shirt and lying in her hospital bed, immediately won Miley over with her song choice; according to The Voice coach, “Rainbow Connection” is her favorite.

Miley shed a few tears during eight-year-old Julia’s performance, and she made sure to let the little girl know that this was a positive response to her singing.

“You made me cry because it was so beautiful! Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing?” Miley said.

Miley also complimented Julia by telling her that she definitely would have turned around if she was sitting in her spinning red chair on The Voice, and Liam Hemsworth told the talented young singer that her performance was “amazing.” Julia’s father shared the exchange on YouTube.

As Refinery29 reports, Julia Davidson suffers from neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that effects the nervous system. After meeting the brave little girl, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share the video of the magic moment and to let Julia know that she wants to see her on The Voice someday. Cyrus also wrote that Davidson’s a cappella performance was one of her favorite moments of 2016.

“My favorite moment of 2016!!!!!! Wow….. such a beautiful girl singing such a beautiful song! Her voice is so incredibly moving!” Cyrus wrote. “I told you J, I hope one day I have the chance to turn my red chair for you 🙂 I just hope you pick me as your coach….. love u #rainbowconnection.”

Before Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth surprised the patients at Rady Children’s Hospital with the belated Christmas present of their presence, they enjoyed spending the holiday together. As Billboard reports, Miley and Liam celebrated the season of giving by being unusually generous with the number of cute couple photos that they shared on social media. In one of their sweetest Christmas pictures, they cuddled on the couch with Liam’s rescue dog, Dora.

Liam Hemsworth also shared a photo of Miley Cyrus sitting on his lap while his mother rested her head on his shoulder. The couple is clearly getting more comfortable giving the world intimate glimpses inside their on-again, off-again romance.

Miley Cyrus has experienced her fair share of disappointments during 2016, including Hillary Clinton’s shocking loss during the 2016 presidential election. However, Liam Hemsworth’s love and Julia Davidson’s rainbow song have helped Miley end the year on a high note.

