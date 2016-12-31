‘Days Of Our Lives’: When Will Nicole Walker Find Out Holly Is Her Baby? More Pain For Arianne Zucker’s Character On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans were excited to find out Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) was going to finally be a mother. However, the storyline has not played out the way viewers hoped. What is going to happen with the character next? When will Nicole find out that Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) baby is actually hers? It sounds like it won’t happen soon. Even worse, Nicole is going to have even more chaos and pain in 2017.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming next on the NBC soap opera.

Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) decided to become a surrogate for Nicole and Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). However, Nicole has no clue that the second IVF treatment was successful. This is because after the first attempt failed, Daniel died in a car crash. Chloe had the second IVF treatment without Nicole’s knowledge. Seven months later and Chloe gave birth with Nicole’s help.

During labor and delivery, it seemed like Chloe was on the verge of telling Nicole the truth about baby Holly. However, something always interrupted her, like Nicole’s phone ringing or Chloe having to start pushing. Then, the unthinkable happened. Chloe’s preeclampsia caused her to have a stroke, which landed her in a coma.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, don’t expect Nicole to find out she is Holly’s real mother anytime soon. Even though Nancy (Patrika Darbo) said Nicole could visit Holly anytime, she will go back on her word. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Nancy will try to keep Nicole and Holly separated. Also, she will try to keep Chloe’s secret by doing a DNA switch so Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) doesn’t find out the truth about the baby. However, in the soap opera world, the truth always comes out, even if it takes a while. Eventually, Nicole will find out the truth, but when and how?

Those details are not known. Hopefully, when Chloe wakes up from her coma she will decide to come forward with the truth. What does executive producer Ken Corday have to say about Nicole’s storyline? In addition to the baby drama, Nicole will endure more heartbreak and chaos in 2017.

Next week, Nicole will finally tell Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) that she loves him. Soon, Deimos will propose marriage to Nicole, which makes her happy. However, her happiness won’t last long. Executive producer Ken Corday revealed that Nicole will soon face attempted murder charges. The alleged crime and not knowing Holly is her baby is a bit much. It seems like Nicole will never have happiness.

“Chloe awakens from her coma at long last, and Brady and Deimos are determined to find out if Nicole is the mother of baby Holly. Nancy does her best to keep her daughter’s secret from coming out. As far as Nicole, we felt it was important for the character development to give her a child and play those beats.”

Regarding the attempted murder charge, Corday also had something to say.

“Deimos proposed to Nicole. However, their happiness is short-lived as Nicole soon finds herself facing attempted murder charges.”

As for what else to expect on Days Of Our Lives in 2017, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will get out of prison and return to Salem. He will come to the assistance of someone unexpected. Also, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is stabbed in prison and the mystery of Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) leads several Salem residents to travel to Prague to uncover the truth.

Joey (James Lastovic) and Jade (Paige Searcy) face a loss on January 3. Many fans are predicting that Jade will have a miscarriage. As for Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller), known to viewers as “Chabby,” they will make love. However, Chad DiMera soon faces more emotional turmoil after Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) tells him she meant it when she uttered the words “I love you.” As for JJ and Lani, the two slept together in Miami, as the Inquisitr previously speculated. It is over between JJ and Gabi, but what will JJ do to make things right with his former police partner?

What do you think is going to happen with Nicole and baby Holly on Days Of Our Lives?

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC