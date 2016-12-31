Rob Kardashian ‘Grateful’ For Blac Chyna Despite Ups and Downs, Source Reports

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had more than their fair shares of ups and downs in 2016. Despite all the drama surrounding their relationship, one sources said that Rob Kardashian is still “most grateful” for his fiancee this year.

Truthfully, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had a whirlwind year. In January of 2016, the couple announced their relationship via Instagram. Within months, Rob and Chyna had gotten engaged, and soon after, it was revealed that Blac was pregnant with Rob’s child.

My babies ???????? look at my babies chunky face lol ???????????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:03am PST

At the beginning of their relationship, Chyna was credited with greatly improving Rob Kardashian’s lifestyle. Before he began dating Chyna, Rob had retreated from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spotlight and was living a largely reclusive lifestyle. According to reports, Rob was struggling with depression and ballooning weight, complicated by diabetes.

But Chyna helped to turn that all around. The former stripper helped her beau get back into a workout regimen, and she reportedly began cooking healthier food for Rob. Within months, Kardashian appeared to lose a great amount of weight.

Needless to say, 2016 was a year full of changes for Rob Kardashian. Not only did Blac Chyna reportedly help the 29-year-old sock designer to improve his health, but she also gave him his first child.

For those changes, Rob Kardashian is eternally grateful, an unnamed source told Hollywood Life.

“Despite the fighting and all the drama and his hospital scare, what Rob is most grateful for in 2016 is Blac Chyna and Dream. Hands down! They are his world.”

The source went on to add, “He’ll never forgot how Chyna changed his life by helping him get healthy and back into the game of life. And Dream, his beautiful baby girl. She brings him so much joy and energizes his life. Through the ups and downs, the fights and the make-up sex, Rob loves his Chyna, and is thankful for her.”

Still, 2016 was not without challenges for Rob and Chyna. The tumultuous relationship reportedly started off on a rocky foot, given the dislike for Blac that Rob’s family reportedly had. Prior to her relationship with Rob, Blac Chyna and Rob’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, had a less-than-friendly history with one another. That could have contributed to the cool response from Rob’s sisters to the news of his new relationship.

Later, Rob and Chyna were plagued by rumors that Chyna may have cheated on Rob Kardashian. At one point, photos of Chyna and Pilot Jones kissing surfaced on a celebrity news website, and Blac Chyna even went so far as to take a paternity test to prove that Rob was the father of the baby Blac was carrying.

Is Rob Kardashian’s Relationship Drama With Blac Chyna Playing a Ma… https://t.co/5FN7pURXn4 via @keepinitmoist pic.twitter.com/K7bBRXBklI — WiLD 98.3 Las Vegas (@WiLD983) December 29, 2016

Later, drama ensued when Rob Kardashian posted a video to Snapchat indicating that Blac had packed up his daughter’s room and run with baby Dream. The video led to a rough weekend for Rob and Chyna, but reports later indicated that the pair had reconciled. That was in mid December.

Rob and Chyna are believed to have split — or at least had large, blowout fights — several times throughout the year. At one point, Rob Kardashian deleted all references to Blac Chyna from his social media accounts. Another time, Chyna tweeted out Rob’s phone number, she said, so that he would have to change it and stop texting other women.

Needless to say, Kardashian and Chyna have had more than enough to keep themselves busy in 2016. Frankly, their lives have been perfect fodder for a reality TV show, which may have been why their new show Rob & Chyna was considered to be a success.

What do you think is next for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna? Will you be interested to see what they do in 2017? Why or why not?

