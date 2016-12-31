One Direction And Zayn Malik: 2017 Predictions For Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Lewis Tomlinson, And Liam Payne Plus Z

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne have each gotten a taste of life outside of the tour bus in 2016. The much-needed hiatus will continue through most if not all of 2017. Zayn Malik too is enjoying his life with Gigi Hadid.

One Direction And Zayn Malik’s 2017 Music

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson are all producing solo albums for 2017, and the One Direction guys are going to amaze their fans with their mad skills, now that they are free of all constraints and are creating in their genre of choice. Fans will have the opportunity to see what these amazing musicians are truly capable of.

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are going to blow the socks off Directioners with their solo albums. One Direction fans will be singing, dancing, and swooning all over the world.

Zayn Malik may produce another album in 2017 as well. Zayn’s music will also be featured on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker. Zayn Malik’s duet with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” will be the film’s theme song.

One Direction’s Niall Horan will probably be the first to release his album, since his solo single is already out there, and has been for months. Niall’s “This Town” was really simple and sweet, but look for a lot more folk style complexity in the rest of the album. Hopefully, there will be a song or two about Ireland. Maybe he could set something like this to music?

This is OUR Ireland pic.twitter.com/ygcZBDpqWq — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 21, 2016

Any @NiallOfficial fans out there? You won’t want to miss this???? pic.twitter.com/7jH8EfTZJA — Spotify (@Spotify) December 20, 2016

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are going to offer huge surprises when they release their solo album debuts this summer. Louis and Harry are the perfectionists of One Direction. It is likely that both will set the music world on its ear, now that Louis Tomlinson is finding his direction. Styles is looking at the classic rock genre, while Tomlinson is probably going for something more electronic and perhaps even rave-style dance music.

Zayn Malik may not be so far apart from Harry Styles’ work after all when Styles is finished. The two may be surprised how they were on the same page all along. Likewise, Liam Payne may fit right into that niche, though it is really too soon to tell about the direction of Payne’s efforts.

Supporting #WorldAIDSDay. You can still win a trip to chill out with me in the studio with @RED https://t.co/rC0hzpkgg3 pic.twitter.com/g3XNnG5V2q — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 1, 2016

It looks like Liam Payne is living proof One Direction can’t be a boy band anymore. One Direction is definitely a manly band now. Wow, check out Liam’s abs.

Do you want to chill out with me in the studio and grab a bite to eat? #endAIDS @RED https://t.co/ceLUCXYwiP pic.twitter.com/gqNbDtyyDG — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 22, 2016

It appears that One Direction’s Irishman Niall Horan might be going mellow, with more gentle classic folk sounds, but the overall effect of a whole Niall Horan album may be quite different than his single.

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne wrote a song together in October of 2016, according to The Sun. Titled “Something Scares Me About Love,” the song is a collaboration between two One Direction Members. It is unclear who will sing it. Will it be on Louis Tomlinson’s new album or Liam Payne’s? Maybe it’s for the One Direction reunion tour.

Overall, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are probably going to write the music Directioners can dance to. Harry Styles’ album will be rocking as well as groundbreaking. Niall Horan’s album could reinvent the folk ballad. Zayn Malik’s music genre, as fans have already seen, is sexy rhythm and blues.

Niall Horan’s album might be out in late winter or early spring. Harry Styles will likely release his album in the summer. It wouldn’t be surprising if he chose to release his album last, though truthfully no one knows.

As a present for Harry’s 23rd Birthday, let’s raise money for the RNLI and save lives at sea! #LifeboatsForHarry https://t.co/extaTiK8Uw — Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) December 31, 2016

???? | Harry’s solo work is expected to be released on the early summer of 2017. He has been working with multiple artists for his new records. pic.twitter.com/IupSYw6uzB — Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) December 31, 2016

THERE IS AND WILL ONLY BE ONE HARRY STYLES????????pic.twitter.com/ii0LPHRc8q — dee. (@harrymoonchild) December 31, 2016

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne will begin working with Harry Styles, probably in the fall of 2017, to build a stronger One Direction. With their solo work under their belts, expect them to be stronger and more confident. Will Zayn Malik join them?

Could One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne put together a festival of their solo work and tour together? Maybe they could include Zayn Malik? No one knows if they would even consider it, but that would be a totally great way to promote their solo work and make the tour together. They could team up for a set as One Direction as well.

One Direction And Zayn Malik’s Other Business

Harry Styles will be promoting Dunkirk this summer, but he could also be working on another film. Styles was reported to be in a biopic about The Rolling Stones and set to portray Mick Jagger. Is that still on? If so, perhaps they filmed Harry Styles secretly to avoid the distraction of curious Directioners. Could there be a third film before the hiatus ends?

Zayn Malik will release a clothing line, Zayn x Versus for Versace, according to Vogue. It is going to be Versace’s first rock star clothing line and it promises to be very sexy and edgy. Expect Zayn Malik’s hot new looks in the spring.

VIDEO || Fifty Shades Darker teaser featuring ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’! pic.twitter.com/HA4Ka1ZHYP — Zayn Malik Updates! (@OfficialWithZJM) December 31, 2016

En este Z017 se vienen 2 proyectos de Zayn junto a dos grandes marcas: #ZaynxVersus + #GiuseppexZayn????✌️ #NotasStyles.#VeranoMTV2016 Zayn pic.twitter.com/50IdYTRTz9 — WE LOVE YOU JAY (@NotasStyles) December 29, 2016

ZAYN’S MERCHANDISE IS AWESOME. IT’S REALLY SICK AND SO COOL. IT’S SO ARTISTIC AND ABSOLUTELY SO BLASTING!!! pic.twitter.com/T9gdgtQmaB — REAR VIEW (@ZAYNxVERSUS_) December 25, 2016

Louis Tomlinson has been working in music management and even creating his own record label. Could One Direction eventually produce their own albums in-house, with Louis Tomlinson’s own label? It could mean more profits for Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan as well as extra funds for Louis Tomlinson.

“Saltando de 2016 como… Louis Tomlinson.” — Steve Aoki via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/UYm0nPSV6J — Best 1D Updates (@bst1Dupdates) December 31, 2016

LOUIS TOMLINSON

HARRY STYLES

NIALL HORAN

LIAM PAYNE #PeopleWhoMadeMy2016Perfect pic.twitter.com/NI1Wroug02 — Suzy (@In_Luv_with1D) December 31, 2016

#IG | Lou Teasdale posted this on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MTZ4fhUlqH — Louis Tomlinson News (@LouisWTNews) December 27, 2016

One Direction’s Liam Payne will be a father in 2017. No one needs a crystal ball for that one. Liam and Cheryl are expecting a little Payne. That should be fun. Maybe there will be play dates with Freddie Tomlinson in his future.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have become about as inseparable as two very busy and famous people can become. So far there is no engagement, though it is rumored that Zayn asked. Gigi wants to wait a while. So much is going on in their careers right now, but could there be a wedding in 2017 or 2018 for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

One Direction with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik have an exciting year ahead.

