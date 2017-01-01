President Trump Causes Surge in Americans Fleeing To Colleges in Canada, Mass-Migration Begins

Donald Trump is preparing to be sworn in on January 20, 2017 as the 45th American President. Since his election in November 2016, many on the left as well as people who fear his aggressive rhetoric have been making plans to flee the United States before he gets into office.

In the beginning, it just seemed to be hype that had been spread around the internet on social media for many presidential election cycles. But real Americans have now taken the necessary steps to flee the country before Donald Trump takes office by applying to colleges in Canada.

According to a report by the Associated Press, colleges in Canada have seen a surge in applications to their institutions from young Americans that are typically considered to be of the Liberal or Democratic political wing, or the left as most might call it.

The recent surge in Canada has been sparked by the election of Donald Trump, who most believe to be a misogynist, a racist and a bigot following his intense rhetoric on the campaign trail this year before he won the election on November 8.

More U.S. students consider college in Canada following Donald Trump’s victory https://t.co/5sRCLRdUkR pic.twitter.com/G7RirgkKzA — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) December 30, 2016

Donald Trump was known all throughout the campaign season to send vile messages that some experts have accused of promoting racism, intolerance and violence against immigrants and Muslims. Although he briefly softened his Twitter use after the election, Trump has since taken to the social media platform almost daily and disseminated a barrage of tweets that target individuals and companies, most notably, the people he considers his enemies.

In terms of millennials, the fallout from the election of Donald Trump has been steadfast and world changing. There has been an uproar on social media and in many public institutions of people that fear the tactics and policies that Donald Trump will pursue as President of the United States.

“Safe zones” has been a major trending word on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Cities and institutions like colleges have called for safe zones within their own borders, notably for Muslims and immigrants who are terrified of the specialized forces that they foresee Donald Trump using to come for them.

The fear over a Donald Trump presidency has been so immense that young people all across American have been preparing to flee the situation as a whole by applying to colleges in Canada.

To help put this into perspective, colleges in Canada have traditionally had an average of about 9,000 people from the United States attending their institutions, at least that was the number in 2014. But when compared to this time last year, the amount of applications and website traffic for colleges in Canada has gone up about 70 percent.

The Associated Press spoke with a girl from Napa, California, 17-year-old Lara Godoff, and got some feedback as to why she is trying to make the transition to Canada for her college education.

“If we live in a country where so many people could elect Donald Trump, then that’s not a country I want to live in,” Godoff told the AP.

She also said the she feared Donald Trump would essentially relax the enforcement of federal laws that go after offenders of sexual assault, especially on college campuses.

As the electoral college votes in Donald Trump, many US citizens plan move to Canada, but may face cold reception https://t.co/PB3vFqc0UZ pic.twitter.com/imIaZw01GY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 21, 2016

It might be reasonable to suspect that young people are making the transition to Canada for college because it could coincide with a four-year term that Donald Trump is mostly guaranteed to serve. Those four years could essentially be used abroad where the policies of Donald Trump would have less of an effect on them should they had been attending a U.S. college.

This type of reasoning would also have to assume that Donald Trump would not be elected president for a second term once he completes his first term. But only time will tell that and in the mean time, there are a lot of college aged young people that are preparing to weather out the storm in Canada.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]