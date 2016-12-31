The Five Best Horror Movies For New Year’s Eve To Say Goodbye To 2016

New Year’s Eve is here and as we say goodbye to 2016, there are plenty of horror movies to celebrate the occasion with. Not every horror flick centered on New Year’s Eve is good, and there are very few movies focused on the festive day, so when looking for the best horror movies to watch on New Year’s Eve, it’s also good to look for titles that are great to watch at a New Year’s Eve party. There are a few gems that fit the occasion perfectly, but movies like Antisocial and Steel Trap (both centered on New Year’s Eve) were flops among critics and audiences alike. Even the biggest fans of horror movies will most likely be disappointed with those titles.

The Best Horror Movies For New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Evil

For obvious reasons, this is one of the most popular horror movies to celebrate New Year’s Eve with. The ’80s really brought the “slasher-flick” era of horror movies to the forefront, and this was one of the first slasher films from the decade of excess. The Blu File describes why this is one of the best horror movies for New Year’s Eve.

“‘New Year’s Evil’ isn’t high art—yet there is something irresistibly fun and darkly charming about this early-’80s slasher pic. For fans of this film or ’80s horror in general, ‘New Year’s Evil’ comes highly recommended.”

Terror Train

Trouble brews for a group of college students when they celebrate New Year’s Eve on a party-train. This flick has it all: Jamie Lee Curtis, a killer with a Groucho Marx mask, David Copperfield (performing magic of all things), and more ’80s slasher-magic.

End of Days

Y2K had everyone concerned on New Year’s Eve 1999, but in End of Days, the biggest problem is the Devil himself. Gabriel Bryne does a great job as Old Scratch, and he does battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Scream

This is one of the best movies to put on if you’re at a New Year’s Eve party. It’s a great flick to watch with friends since the film centers on a group of friends trying to survive a killer. It also has as much comedy as it does terror. Scream was directed by the late Wes Craven, and it is regarded as one of the best horror movies of the ’90s. It is also known as the film that helped rejuvenate the genre.

Cabin in the Woods

Like Scream, this is another great film to watch with a group of friends for similar reasons. And for those that have seen the movie, they will understand why this is fitting to celebrate a new year with. Critics and fans raved for this picture. CNN describes why this is one of the best horror movies of 2012 (some say it is one of the best of all time).

“If you go down to the ‘Woods’ today, you’re sure of a big surprise — and if anyone tries to spoil it, my advice would be to shut them up quick. Believe me, you don’t want to know. But this is a movie people are going to need to talk about, so if you’re at all invested in horror movies — what they are, what they’re for, what they can be — you best see this one quick, and steer clear of Tumblr until you have. “But there’s no question that this is one of the most entertaining and invigorating shockers in recent years. It’s also one of the best movies of 2012 so far, in any genre.”

