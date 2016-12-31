‘Outlander’ Season 3: Season Finale Will Be ‘Spine-Tingling,’ Says Writer

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

Fans have not yet seen the season premiere of Outlander Season 3, but producer and writer Matthew B. Roberts is already dropping hints about the season finale and beyond.

Roberts recently held a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, revealing that he is currently writing the season finale and reading the fourth book in author Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series, Drums of Autumn, to prepare for Season 4.

On the holiday break – looking out my window -reading #DrumsofAutumn preparing for #Outlander S4 and writing the S3 finale with #ToniGraphia pic.twitter.com/e2qfA57G4k — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) December 27, 2016

In one exchange with a fan, he revealed that the final episode of the new season will be “spine-tingling” and unprecedented.

.@outlandshlove Here's what we are going to do… We are going to end season three with a super exciting and spine-tingling… never before — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) December 27, 2016

He also spilled that he likes to write his episodes from an easy chair and sip chai tea as he adapts the latest twists and turns in Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) sexy, time-traveling saga.

.@bluekako I (mostly)write from home — from a easy chair. I don't have a desk even in my office at work #Outlander — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) December 27, 2016

.@Outclander I drink chai when I write — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) December 27, 2016

A fan asked if viewers should expect tears or joy from the Outlander Season 3 finale, and Roberts offered an “all of the above”-type answer.

.@gwhitmanwriter Hard to say how you'll react but you might weep laugh weep sigh, cheer, weep so more, smile, scream, weep. Oh yeah and weep — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) December 27, 2016

Finally, Roberts said he’ll be part of the Outlander team headed to South Africa in the new year to film parts of Season 3 that take place in the Caribbean.

.@DebsterPA1 Yes, I'll be in South Africa the whole time… — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) December 27, 2016

Meanwhile, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have recently dropped a few hints about Jamie and Claire’s Outlander Season 3 reunion.

Balfe told Vanity Fair that there will be more sex in Outlander Season 3, which will come as a relief to fans who thought Season 2 lacked intimacy.

“I definitely heard that they missed a lot of the intimacy between Jamie and Claire, which I think we were sort of expecting,” explained the actress. “I think even Sam and I sort of missed — especially in the beginning because it was so heavy on the politics — I think we were all missing those more intimate moments. They have so many of their iconic fan moments that they really are looking forward to, so you definitely always hear whenever some of those are not there. I’m trying to think of specifics for you, but the one that I just kept hearing, from what I saw on my Twitter: ‘Where’s the sex?'”

She went on to assure fans that Jamie and Claire’s reunion in Outlander Season 3 will bring the spark back.

“There will be some other sex going on. I think to really let the reunion and everything that’s going to happen once Jamie and Claire see each other. I think it’s really special. Maybe they’ll have to wait a little bit, but I don’t think it’s going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?”

And Heughan told PopSugar what to expect from Jamie and Claire’s relationship once they see each other again.

“Time has passed, they become different people, but they do have this great love for each other and this great bond. Ultimately, that’s their saving grace, and what brings them back together. They have so much history. It’s really wonderful to play these characters who have moved on from where they were in Season 1, but, hopefully, you’ll see bits of what attracted them to each other in the first place.”

What do you think of the latest Outlander Season 3 news?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz in 2017.

[Featured Image via Starz]