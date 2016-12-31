Twenty One Pilots Wants To Make Sure You Get Their Music For Free Before Time Is Up

Twenty One Pilots has some free downloads available for fans and they want to make sure you get them before they’re gone. The Pilots collaborated on a few sessions with fellow musicians MUTEMATH and released the songs available for free download on their official website, TwentyOnePilots.Com.

Twenty One Pilots announced the release of the music last week via social media. The collaborative downloads feature five songs including the breakout Twenty One Pilots hits “Heathens” and “Ride.” According to the website, the free music is only available until January 18 and to ensure that Pilots fans didn’t forget, the band retweeted a reminder today along with thanks for their success in 2016.

our session w/ @MUTEMATH is still available to stream & download for free. https://t.co/kQiSHidzmT thanks for an unforgettable year. |-/ — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) December 31, 2016

And an unforgettable year it has been for the group. Twenty One Pilots has been riding a huge wave of success in 2016 with multiple awards nominations and Billboard chart-topping feats. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Twenty One Pilots achieved a chart phenomenon only previously experienced by Elvis Presley and The Beatles when they had two singles in the Billboard Top 5.

On top of that, the Pilots have been on a highly-successful world tour in which fans have eagerly greeted them. Though Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have had a couple of frightening moments during their live appearances (at one point lead singer Tyler Joseph was manhandled by an aggressive crowd while attempting to crowd surf, and a Twenty One Pilots show was forced to evacuate in Russia due to a purported bomb threat) the bandmates insist it is the fans that keep them going and that is likely why they wanted to reward them with some free Twenty One Pilots music.

During their acceptance speech at the American Music Awards, the Twenty One Pilots frontman was sure to turn industry executives heads and fans alike as he placed greater value on the fans than the music industry.

“We want to thank one particular group. I know a lot of artists get up here and talk about their fans. Um…but we really want to cut through the noise and say to our fans, you guys changed our lives,” Joseph continued as Dun stood next to him smiling and holding the award. “And, uh, I don’t know why you guys weren’t invited but the next best thing, you sent us in your place and we’re honored to represent you here at this weird thing we’re doing tonight. But again, just one more time to our fans, thank you so much and to everyone else, um…who cares really?”

While record industry executives may have taken the speech as offensive considering all of the money invested in the band, it is that very humble attitude that has made Twenty One Pilots such a fan favorite. Following Tyler Joseph’s frightening crowd surfing experience, Twitter erupted with more than 50,000 tweets asking Twenty One Pilots fans to be more gentle with the singer in the future. With over 2 million followers on Twitter and nearly 3 million on Facebook, the band may not have the numbers of Beyonce or Bieber, but the Twenty One Pilots fans are no less passionate about their music and adoration for Joseph and Dun.

As for what else Twenty One Pilots fans can expect from their favorite band in 2017, Joseph and Dun will return to the United States for the next leg of their tour and they hinted that new music would soon be on its way. Despite the fact that the band has seen a few line-up changes throughout their tenure, it appears the Twenty One Pilots current duo of Dun and Joseph is here to stay.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.]