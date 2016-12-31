Kim Burrell Preaching Sermon, Gay Apology: People Think Eddie Long Has AIDS Due To Homosexual Man’s Revelation [Video]

Kim Burrell has gained plenty of attention for her video below, which touches on everything from gay issues to Bishop Eddie Long’s weight loss. As reported by the Inquisitr, Long has lost such an extensive amount of weight that Eddie’s name was trending recently after making a return appearance to Long’s church. As seen in the following video, Burrell says that nobody would be thinking that Eddie is suffering from AIDS if a homosexual man (or men, as it were) hadn’t come out with accusations against Long in years past.



Burrell claimed that everybody that’s filled with a homosexual spirit in the room should beg God for freedom. Kim called that sin nature — that perverted homosexual spirit — one that has deceived many men and women. Burrell spoke about God’s house for 2017, and people that operate with that spirit in the church, in the video. The footage is kind of blurry and hard to hear, but it has still gained nearly 80,000 views on YouTube since being uploaded on Friday, December 30. Kim claimed that her audience might have come to hear about new vehicles or some other object, but Burrell was there to talk about freedom.

There was talk of delusion and confusion, the homosexual spirit being an angry spirit that confused the body of Christ. Burrell said listeners couldn’t have holiness with that much confusion, and claimed when one man put another man’s penis in his face, he was perverted. Kim said a person is perverted — then they try and tell Burrell thus saith the Lord. That’s the part where Burrell seemed to switch to speaking about Eddie, who still preaches. Kim called it heartbreaking to watch Long “go down to nothing” by losing all that weight. Burrell claimed that nobody would be thinking that Eddie has AIDS, something Long has not confirmed, if a homosexual man would not have come out and revealed it — perhaps inferring to the lawsuits against Long — and Burrell claimed Long didn’t even deny it. As reported by CNN, Long settled with his accusers.

Kim Burrell caught on tape in homophobic rant, issues fauxpology https://t.co/c32DdAJkOw via @HuffPostEnt — Al Rowell (@jarowell) December 31, 2016

Perverted, Burrell continued, when a woman shakes her face in another woman’s breasts. Then Kim went on to touch on the viral video below, wherein a man spoke of being “delivert” [sic] from homosexuality — a video that went so viral that people began joking about being “delivert” in memes. As reported by Complex, Andrew Caldwell made it all the way to Kimmel after his video went viral, a fact that Burrell found disconcerting.

Burrell called Caldwell this Mr. “I am delivert” guy with all these different spirits — who went all the way to Kimmel. Kim said he had a deaf and dumb spirit, one that could barely speak, that was trying to make a mockery of the church. Folks like Kathryn Kuhlman, the popular preacher seen in the video below — one that influenced speakers like conference leader Joyce Meyer — could barely get into the light of the public eye, said Burrell, but someone like Andrew could make it all the way to Kimmel because the enemy, the devil, is giving platforms to folks like that. As of this writing, the video has made it to the No. 5 trending list on YouTube, titled “Kim Burrell Bashes Homosexuals | Implies They Will Die In 2017.”

Burrell has gotten backlash for the manner in which she seemingly bashed gay people in trying to express passages like 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 in the Bible, as reported by Bible Hub. Instead of taking a loving approach, Kim seemed to use the Bible to bash others, something that didn’t sit well with others.

“Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who submit to or perform homosexual acts, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor verbal abusers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God.…”

Kim Burrell Calls Gay People ‘Perverted’ Days Before Appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show https://t.co/xf69T0x1xL pic.twitter.com/g7cT1qOaNS — Jeney Maria (@Jeneymaria) December 31, 2016

As a result, Kim has issued an apology video, as seen below. On Twitter, people are buzzing about Ellen and Burrell, since Kim is scheduled to appear on the talk show host’s show after her sermon went viral. They are also buzzing about Burrell and Frank Ocean, Burrell and Kirk Franklin — and buzzing all over Burrell’s video. Kim corrected folks in the video below, saying that she never said all gays are going to hell.

[Featured Image by Arnold Turner/Invision/AP Images]