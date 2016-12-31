New Year’s Day 2017: What’s Open Or Closed Today? A Full List Of Restaurant And Store Hours For January 1

New Year’s Day 2017 can be a bit tricky for anyone trying to find out what’s open or looking to figure out store or restaurant hours, but you can find all the help you need right here.

The first day of 2017 also happens to fall on the end of the weekend, so some stores that are normally open full hours may be a bit limited and others that are normally closed will be open a bit longer to squeeze the last bit of revenue out of post-holiday shoppers before they head back to work and into the winter grind.

So if you’re planning to run a few errands on New Year’s Day 2017, it might be a bit of a mystery to figure out what’s open and what’s closed. To help out the planning, below you can find a full list of what’s open or closed plus store and restaurant hours for January 1.

What’s closed on New Year’s Day 2017?

This is where the tricky part comes in. This year, New Year’s Day happens to fall on a Sunday, so government offices will be closed down including the U.S. Post Office and local offices. Banks will also be closed on New Year’s Day, but because the federal holiday falls on a Sunday, many will be closed on Monday as well and not re-open until Tuesday.

There will be some various other locations closed on New Year’s Day, including liquor stores in certain states, like Massachusetts. A full list of state-by-state liquor store restrictions on New Year’s Day (as well as New Year’s Eve) can be found here.

Some grocery stores and supermarkets are also closed on New Year’s Day, including Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Costco. And there are at least two fast-food restaurants closed on January 1 — Chick Fil-A, which is closed on Sundays anyway, and Chipotle.

What’s open on New Year’s Day 2017?

Aside from the locations listed above, there aren’t many other locations that are actually closed on New Year’s Day. Many people look to start the new year with some shopping or a trip to the restaurant, so these locations are open to accommodate for the crowds.

But there are still some that operate on limited hours. Below are a list of store hours for New Year’s Day.

Best Buy — Open noon to 6 p.m.

— Open noon to 6 p.m. Dollar General — Open regular hours

— Open regular hours Fresh Market — Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Home Depot — Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kmart — Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kohl’s — Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lowe’s — Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Publix — Some stores close at 7 p.m., others open regular hours

— Some stores close at 7 p.m., others open regular hours Starbucks — Open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Target — Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walgreens — Some locations open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 24-hour locations open regular schedule

— Some locations open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 24-hour locations open regular schedule Walmart — Regular store hours

Most restaurants are also open on New Year’s Day, including Applebee’s, Denny’s, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, IHOP, and Red Lobster.

There will be plenty of other destinations open on New Year’s Day for those looking for a chance to get out of the house and enjoy the last day off before going back to work. This includes movie theaters, which are geared up for a busy day with moviegoers headed out to the holiday-season blockbusters as well as the Oscar favorites that always seem to come out around the end of the year.

Many museums are open as well, looking to take advantage of end-of-holiday traffic, but this is not universal so it’s best to plan ahead and check on the hours.

There will be many other smaller and locally owned stores and restaurants open on New Year’s Day, but again for locations like this it’s best to check their website or call ahead to make sure they’re on regular hours.

[Featured Image by Cathleen Allison/AP Images]