Watch ‘Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution’ Via TV, Live Streaming Online, Usher In 2017 With Snoop Dogg And Queen Latifah [Video]

There’s a New Year’s Eve party happening in Miami Beach, Florida, and you’re invited. Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution returns to Fox with hosts Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah and Pitbull to usher in 2017 with lots of hip-hop, dancing and celebratory fun. The show streams live from Bayfront Park in the City of Miami, and you can have front row seats to some of the hottest hip-hop artists. You can watch Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution live streaming online at the Fox Live site or on your local TV station. The show begins at 11 p.m. ET. Check out the videos above for more on the show and a behind-the-scenes look at what you can expect.

https://twitter.com/PitbullNYE

Fox shared a photo album of behind-the-scenes pictures from tonight’s New Year’s Eve event.

Fox requires a television subscription sign-in in order to access the live stream. You can use your cable or satellite information. Those new to Fox Live can get a free preview pass that lasts a short while. If you want to watch Pitbull’s New Year’s Resolution streaming live from Fox, you’ll need a subscription login. Fox also offers the Fox Now app for mobile devices. You can watch the live stream with the Fox Now app as well. Those with questions regarding what episodes Fox airs free and what requires a login can find more information at the site.

You can follow Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution on several social media networks that will encourage viewers to participate in the fun. You can follow the New Year’s Eve countdown and party on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat. The hashtag #PitbullNYE continues to trend online as the countdown to 2017 draws near.

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution Performers

Pitbull and The Most Bad Ones

Biz Markie

Rob Base

Coolio

Tone Loc

Naughty by Nature

Salt n Pepa

Nelly

Austin Mahone

MetroPCS is joining forces with Fox and will provide live coverage of Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution with Max Weisz aka. MaxNoSleeves. MaxNoSleeves will host a live Facebook episode where he brings unique and exclusive coverage of the event. Check out MaxNoSleeves Facebook page and don’t miss any coverage of Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution tonight.

Keeping the viewers at the forefront of tonight’s countdown event, Pitbull let viewers pick the song he’ll perform in the form of a vote. The votes have been cast and Pitbull announced he’s made his final decision.

Tonight, @Pitbull performs Give Me Everything or Feel This Moment, as picked by your streams. Make sure to tune in to FOX! #PitbullNYE pic.twitter.com/HQL8oHkl1A — Spotify USA (@SpotifyUSA) December 31, 2016

Many viewers are excited for the lineup of performers and dancers, as well as to see hosts Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg currently has a show with Martha Stewart that has become a surprise hit. Not many imagined Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart would hit if off so well, but the two have undeniable chemistry and have been cooking up a storm. Snoop Dogg shared a reminder on his Facebook account to tune in and watch the New Year’s Eve special with Pitbull and Queen Latifah.

Also drawing attention for her participation in the New Year’s Eve special is Queen Latifah. Queen Latifah is starring in Fox’ new series Star (you can watch the first episode of Star online free) and is always a sought-after talent. Like Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah also posted a reminder for viewers to tune into tonight’s New Year’s Eve live show and join in the fun.

Between Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah, fans are excited about tonight’s concert, the hosts and watching Pitbull perform and usher in the new year with a lineup of great talent.

Are you going to watch Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution tonight? If so, will you watch live streaming online or through mobile apps and devices or on TV? Stay tuned as tomorrow the show will most likely be on demand. Many people enjoy watching the ball drop or New Year’s Eve countdowns on New Year’s Day as well. If you miss a moment of Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution, don’t worry as you’ll be able to catch up on demand.

[Featured Image by Natalie Brasington / FOX (used with permission)]