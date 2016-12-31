Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant And Back With Scott Disick [Rumors]

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have always been in an on and off relationship.

The two have said in the past that they are just friends and hang out together for the sake of their kids. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently posted a picture of herself with Scott Disick and captioned it “Mom and Dad”. That’s quite apt given that Kourtney and Scott have three kids together and it’s obvious they would want to see “mom and dad” back.

Mom and Dad A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

The nature of Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is not yet known. Whether they are dating or hooking up can only be speculated.

However, Life & Style magazine recently published that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen with a possible baby bump. Kourtney Kardashian was hiding her baby bump in a baggy t-shirt, the publication reported.

And it looks like Kourtney Kardashian’s fans were eager to know what was really going on with the two. Some of them hoped they were back.

“Boyfriend girlfriend????,” said a fan.

“I think that the’re back together,” said another.

“Should upgrade now to old to be calling each other boy and girlfriend put a ring on it you meant for each other,” said one more fan.

“Yes get back together for the family, Scott has been a work in progress because of family and love, such is life. I’m proud to see him do better and happy that he had all of you as support, yay for ❤️,” another gushed.

“Yessssssssss back together ❤❤❤❤❤????,” said a fan.

“She must want another baby.”

It’s true that Kourtney Kardashian has said in the past that she would love to have another baby. And given that Scott and she have a history together, they would want to continue the relationship.

Some sources have said that Scott Disick is already living with Kourtney Kardashian. “Scott’s asked to move back into Kourtney’s mansion after Christmas, and the couple has told pals they’re trying for another baby,” an insider revealed.

Sources have also gone on to say that they were going to have another baby. “It’s only a matter of time before No. 4 is on the way,” the source added.

Given that Kourtney and Scott are still connected to each other through their kids, the two are trying to give their relationship another shot. “They are back together and giving their relationship a try again,” an insider stated, according to E! News.

The sources have gone on to say that the two have a good time with each other when they are together. Also, it’s been said that they have been hooking up. “Kourtney and Scott get along incredibly well. They have been spending lots of time together and have even been hooking up here and there,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

The reason for their relationship going downhill is understood to be Scott Disick’s drinking. It’s been said that Kourtney asked Scott to work on his drinking problem and he’s definitely cut back.

“Kourtney asked him to cut back and he did,” a friend has said.

Scott is also in better spirits. “He’s in better health and better spirits,” the source said.

Their alleged patch up was made easier by the fact that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star never really stopped loving Scott Disick. “Kourtney never stopped loving [Scott], and they both feel they make great babies together,” the source added. So, then, the fans can probably assume that Kourtney and Scott are together.

