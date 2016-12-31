Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017: Live Stream Online, TV Channel, Time, And Lineup For Ryan Seacrest’s NYE Special

On Saturday night, the Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 special will be shown live streaming online and on television as viewers say goodbye to 2016 and bring in a brand new year! Ryan Seacrest will once again handle the hosting duties with Jenny McCarthy providing additional interviews and segments from Times Square. The latest showing of the special made famous by the late Dick Clark will feature a great lineup of performers for viewers to enjoy as well as a tribute to one popular star the world recently lost. Luckily for Seacrest, he was able to escape an elevator ride in order to be a part of the celebration.

According to FOX News, Seacrest was making an appearance on Good Morning America and on his way up to see the ball for New Year’s Eve. However, the elevator became stuck, trapping Seacrest and several other people inside for a little while. The former American Idol host kept his cool and posted images from the incident on Instagram, showing he was taking the halted ride all in good fun. Eventually, the elevator doors were pried open, freeing Seacrest and the other passengers inside. He was able to make his Good Morning America appearance as well and seems like he’ll be ready to host the annual special tonight too.

He’ll be joined by his regular co-hosts, Jenny McCarthy, who handles interviews and other segments from the streets of Times Square, and Fergie, who usually is in the Los Angeles area. Fergie was once a performer, as both a member of Black Eyed Peas and on her own. While she won’t be performing any songs, there will be other musical stars on hand to help celebrate the past year while preparing to bring in a new one.

In Times Square, they’ll include Mariah, Carey, DNCE, Thomas Rhett, and Gloria Estefan along with her Broadway music cast for “On Your Feet!” Several performances will be beamed in via satellite from remote locations including Demi Lovato from St. Maarten, as well as Lionel Richie from Las Vegas. Other remote performers will include Jason Derulo, Panic! at the Disco, and Lucy Hale.

Performances from Fergie’s Billboard Hollywood Party will include Fifth Harmony with Ty Dolla $ign, Flo Rida with Macy Kate, Hailee Seinfeld, John Legend, Lukas Graham, Niall Horan, and Shawn Mendes.

At least one performer who was lost in the past year will be remembered during the latest show. As Billboard recently reported, George Michael will receive a tribute during the latest New Year’s Eve special. Michael, best known for his hit songs “Faith,” and “Father Figure,” passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas Day.

As Ryan Seacrest recently mentioned, a classic performance from George Michael as part of the group Wham! will be a part of tonight’s special.

“We have lost a lot of entertainment legends this year and so many of us were saddened by the recent loss of George Michael. We hope by showcasing Wham!’s first appearance on American Bandstand in 1983 in a special tribute during the broadcast will remind everyone of his talents, and how he loved sharing them with the world.”

The performance will feature the group Wham! on stage to perform their song “Young Guns” and also talk with the late Dick Clark who formerly hosted Bandstand.

Another unique aspect of this year’s celebration will be that it won’t just showcase the arrival of the New Year in New York or Los Angeles. The show will feature countdowns to the New Year from multiple time zones for the first time ever. That will include Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale bringing in the New Year from the Central Time Zone from the Jax Brewery in New Orleans. As mentioned, Demi Lovato will be in St. Maarten for another countdown. This year, viewers will see a brand new year arrive in plenty of style and different ways, making for an exciting way to celebrate.

If all that’s not enough, Jenny McCarthy recently revealed who she plans to kiss to bring in the New Year, and it’s not her husband Donnie. Instead, McCarthy revealed to GMA on Saturday morning in an ABC News clip that she’ll have her son Evan on hand for a motherly smooch as 2017 arrives. As for Ryan Seacrest, it’s unknown if the annual show host has anyone in line for his kiss, but viewers will certainly be watching it all unfold eagerly.

The Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 special is going to be among the most watched events as 2016 ends and 2017 begins. The special goes live at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC affiliate stations around the nation and continues throughout the night. There will likely be a break at certain times for local affiliate station news reports. These could last about a half hour or so, but rest assured that around 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time and on, they’ll show coverage from Times Square with Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy as the ball drops!

To watch the special live streaming online, cable and satellite viewers will need to have access to the ABC Go website or mobile apps. As of this report, the service is only available in select cities in the United States. These include major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Raleigh, and more. Viewers should check the ABC website for more information on how to watch the Ryan Seacrest special live stream.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]