Christina El Moussa Reportedly Ringing In New Year With Gary Anderson, Hires Best Friend As New Nanny

Christina El Moussa is ringing in the new year in Park City, Utah with a close group of friends, her children, and rumored boyfriend, Gary Anderson. It appears that she is already having fun, posting several photos to social media. One photo, in particular, stood out as a jab at Tarek. El Moussa shared a snapshot of her standing with her best friend and new nanny, Bri DiGuiseppi. She is on the trip to reportedly care for the El Moussa children while Christina parties with her friends and rumored boyfriend who are sharing the mini vacation with her.

Best friend (and nanny to my babes) anyone could ask for @bee_elise ????❄️☃️ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

The new nanny chosen by Christina is definitely not going to be swayed by Tarek this time. He reportedly fired their last nanny so that he could have a romantic fling with her only to end things a month later. It is an incredibly messy situation and Alyssa Logan is said to be heartbroken over the break-up because she gave up everything to be with him. Tarek ended things back in November after dating Logan for only a few weeks. Fans are speculating things are going to get messy if she decides to speak out about what she knows regarding the couple and the breakdown of their marriage.

It looks like Christina El Moussa is preparing for a good time in Park City, Utah. She has brought her best friend and nanny to look after her two children and it appears that her rumored boyfriend, Gary Anderson is also there with her. According to Hollywood Life, Christina El Moussa was seen hugging Gary Anderson’s daughter in a photograph. If she is along for the ride, her father should be there as well. This is the most proof that has been released about Christina and Anderson actually being a couple because up until now, they have not confirmed their romance despite the rumors.

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️???? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Gary Anderson has been in the thick of Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s marriage. He was their family contractor for years, working on several things for the couple including their show, Flip or Flop. Anderson was allegedly the reason Tarek lost it back in May when the couple was fighting in their Orange County home and the police were called. It is rumored that Tarek found inappropriate texts from Anderson to Christina and when he confronted her, that is when he acted out. The ironic part in all of this is Gary Anderson is listed as a witness on the police report that was issued back in May. There is likely more to the story but right now, this is enough to make anyone’s head spin.

2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows. A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children… their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel.❤. May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all. ???????? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:54am PST

If Christina El Moussa was having an affair with Gary Anderson as is alleged, she risked an awful lot for a man who is so much older than her. Nothing has been confirmed about their relationship prior to May and it has not been confirmed when they began dating at all. Christina and Gary aren’t confirming their relationship status, but the amount of time they spend together confirms it for viewers. She is worried about her brand and how to save it following the fallout from her marriage falling apart. Christina is working hard to try and remain business partners with Tarek as they have more at stake than just Flip or Flop.

Yay!! All new #FlipOrFlop on tonight at 9pm!! Tune in ????????⭐️ @hgtv #season5 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:56am PST

Spending the new year holiday apart from Tarek and California may just be what Christina needs right now. This month has been a rollercoaster for both parties and it isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Christina needs to figure things out in her personal life, which includes having to deal with Tarek. Christina El Moussa will be ringing in the new year with her alleged boyfriend, Gary Anderson while her estranged husband is alone.

