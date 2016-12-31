Is Ronda Rousey Retiring After Her Devastating Loss To Amanda Nunes? Her Mom And Dana White Share Their Thoughts

Ronda Rousey’s devastating loss to Amanda Nunes in which she got knocked out 48 seconds into the first round has cast doubts among many on whether she still has what it takes to continue her MMA career.

Considering the dominance with which Nunes took out Rousey at UFC 207 at the T-Mobile arena on Friday night, most fight fans are of the firm belief that it’s time for the 29-year-old fighter to hang up her gloves.

It’s not in the least surprising. After all, Rousey has been hurt badly in her last two fights despite winning the first 12 bouts of her MMA career. It was just over a year ago when Holly Holm dealt her her first loss via knockout with a powerful kick to the head that sent her crashing down to the canvas. The way with which Nunes made quick work of her on Friday night only adds insult to the injury.

While Rousey can still boast a stellar winning record of 12-2, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that her confidence in the octagon has been severely shaken. For one, it was her lack of confidence going into the octagon at UFC 207 that caused her to lose her match against Nunes. And with that loss shattering her confidence beyond repair, taking another loss in the octagon could only destroy her not just emotionally but mentally.

Back in September 2015, around five months after her first loss, Rousey once admitted to Ellen Degeneres that she was feeling so dejected by her loss to Holm that she contemplated suicide. It’s even more alarming to note that both her father and grandfather committed suicide. In fact, Ronda admitted that the death of her father was what motivated her to fight.

Ronda Rousey’s mom AnnMaria De Mars was spotted at the MGM just after her daughter was knocked out 48 seconds into the first round. Talking to TMZ Sports, De Mars was upfront in saying that she’s been urging her daughter to retire from the octagon. In fact, she has been trying to convince her to hang up her gloves “a long time ago.”

“I think she’s sad and disappointed like anybody would be in the circumstances,” she said.

“I think making snap decisions like that is probably not the best idea, so I don’t know, but I would like to see her retire.” “I would like to have seen her retire a long time ago. Who wants to see their kid get hit? She’s got a lot of talent in a lot of other things. She could do movies, writing, producing. She’s really really smart and beautiful.” “I told her that at the very beginning when she started this, I said you’re smart and beautiful, let the stupid people get punched in the face.”

“She’s an adult and can make her own decisions, but they are best made when you are not emotional,” she added.

Ronda Rousey's Mom Wants Her to Retire After UFC 207 (VIDEO + PHOTO + PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/0zgnDXezC0 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 31, 2016

Even UFC chief Dana White admits that Ronda Rousey’s loss to Nunes might very well be her last fight, as reported by Mirror.

He did admit that all is not over for Ronda granted that she is hungry enough to re-occupy the top spot in the sport.

“Ronda needs to go home and take some time,” White said.

“She’s very rich, she doesn’t need to fight anymore. She’s super-competitive, maybe she wants to (fight again). We’ll see what happens.”

At the post-fight conference, Amanda Nunes thanked her team for making her an “amazing” fighter and for bringing her to the next level.

Amanda Nunes takes aim at Ronda Rousey's coach and thinks the former champ will retire. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/USx3ghzLEg — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 31, 2016

“This is my moment. She had her time, she done her actress parts – thank you Ronda Rousey but right now I am the champion. I prepared my mind, body and spirit.” “I know they love Rousey but I was ready for this fight. I trained for this girl since my first fight in UFC. I am the best on the planet.”

Do you think it’s time for Ronda Rousey to retire? Or does she still have it in her to stage a successful comeback in the future? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]