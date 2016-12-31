Ronda Rousey’s Mother Shames All The Haters Following Ronda’s Loss To Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey’s mother Dr. AnnMaria Des Mars wasted no time in shutting down all of the haters that oozed out of the social media woodwork following Ronda’s devastating UFC 207 loss to Amanda Nunes. Last night was supposed to be Rousey’s big comeback to the UFC but instead had Ronda on the receiving end of a 48-second TKO at the heavy fists of Nunes. The loss has many speculating that the beating will push Rousey into retirement or worse.

It had been more than a year since Ronda Rousey had returned to the octagon after her stunning first MMA career loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193. Ronda avoided the press and social media for more than a month before stepping out into public. In February, fans were stunned when the tough girl persona melted away and Ronda’s eyes filled with tears as she admitted to talk show host Ellen Degeneres the loss gave Rousey such an identity crisis that she briefly considered suicide.

“Honestly, my thought in the medical room, I was sitting in the corner and was like, ‘What am I anymore if I’m not this?'” Rousey said in the Degeneres interview according to ESPN. “Literally sitting there thinking about killing myself. In that exact second, I’m like, ‘I’m nothing. What do I do anymore? No one gives a s— about me anymore without this.'”

At the time, Rousey’s resolve was questioned and some wondered if Ronda would ever have the mental fortitude to fight again as her UFC return kept getting pushed further and further away. Following Ronda’s defeat last night, internet trolls wasted no time pouncing on Rousey’s former admission calling Ronda’s career the “last celebrity death of 2016” and even at times encouraging Ronda to commit suicide.

So is Ronda Rousey going to commit suicide for real this time? — Brendan (@brendick7071) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey gonna commit suicide by tonight. — Kid E$PACIO (@KIDESPACIO) December 31, 2016

Despite all the negativity, one of Ronda’s lifelong critics came out in full force to remind the world that Rousey’s life shouldn’t be defined by a 48-second loss in the sport she helped define. Dr. AnnMaria Des Mars knows Ronda better than just about anyone on the planet. She raised her. AnnMaria was there for every moment of Ronda’s difficult childhood including Ronda’s significant delay in speech as a child and the aftermath of Rousey’s father’s suicide (which makes Ronda’s suicide admission all that more concerning and the jokes that much more tasteless.)

Des Mars, a judo champion herself, encouraged Ronda to get involved in judo as a means of coping with the death of her father. It was those judo roots that ignited Rousey’s future MMA career. Just a month prrior to Ronda’s loss to Holly Holm last year, AnnMaria had chastised Rousey’s coach Edmond Tarverdyan, calling him “terrible” and at one point saying she would run him over with her car if she could according to Wrestling Inc. Rousey stuck with Tarverdyan for her fight against Nunes, but this time, instead of spewing hatred for the coach she feels ruined her daughter’s career, Des Mars decided to remind all of the Ronda haters of all the fighter has accomplished before the age of 30.

Here’s what mama AnnMaria’s blog had to say about Ronda’s defeat:

Like every mother and daughter on the face of the earth, Ronda and I don’t always see eye to eye. However, there is one situation where I am pretty certain.

All of those who have criticized Ronda for taking a loss so to heart, for not just ‘shrugging it off’ don’t understand that what made Ronda so successful is that she cares DEEPLY about winning to an extent that I don’t believe the average person can wrap his/her head around.

Caring deeply about something and working your hardest to achieve it doesn’t mean you make the right decisions 100% of the time. Wouldn’t it be a nicer world if it did?

Those of you who want to criticize Ronda, I just want to point out a few things. First of all, I know her better than you and she is a smart, kind, talented, generous, hard-working person.

Second, I’d like to list some of her accomplishments, and note that she isn’t yet 30 years old.

Junior World Judo Champion

Panamerican Games Judo Gold Medalist

First American woman in a decade to win a world cup in judo (and then she went on to win several more)

U.S. Open Gold Medalist

World Judo Championships Silver Medalist

Olympic Bronze Medalist

U.S. Senior National Champion

First UFC World Champion

First woman to make a million dollars in martial arts

Co-authored sports book of the year – My Fight/ Your Fight

Acted in three movies

That’s just a partial list, but let me suggest that someone who has been world level athlete in two sports, written a best seller, acted in movies and made millions of dollars, all before the age of 30 has a pretty darn good track record. On top of that, Ronda has been part of the USADA drug testing since she was 16 years old, never failed a drug test, always paid her taxes, never been arrested, never been to rehab, has zero divorces, zero DUIs and zero children. While you might think that is to be expected, look how many celebrities (heck, look how many of your neighbors) can say that.

I am very proud of my daughter.

As my other wonderful daughter, Maria, told her,

“We love you just as much 10 minutes after every fight as we did in the 10 minutes before.”

While Ronda has remained silent, Dana White noted last night that Rousey was taking the loss better than her loss to Holm. Considering she was paid thirty times more to lose than Amanda Nunes was to win for UFC 207 combined with the admiration of a critical mother, maybe Ronda will be able to count her blessings.

[Featured image by John Locher/AP Photo.]