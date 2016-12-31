‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: An Early Look At The Season Premiere Of Nick Viall’s Quest For Love

After a number of tries at love, Nick Viall has come up empty-handed time and time again. He has ended up in second place on two seasons of The Bachelorette and struck out on Bachelor In Paradise which has led many to think he would never find true love. Well, ABC doesn’t believe that to be true and it is the reason he has his own season of The Bachelor coming up in 2017, and it is time to take a look at some of the women and other happenings in the premiere coming up on Monday.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

Yes, Nick really has no choice but to find love on this season of The Bachelor, but will it happen? Well, the opportunities are certainly there and it appears almost as if it is bound to finally take place, but it’s not going to be easy.

Nick Viall Will Be An Excellent Bachelor, And Here’s Why https://t.co/wUepbNwyI4 pic.twitter.com/4Wo61dWhQV — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 30, 2016

By now, this season has been taped in its entirety and Nick Viall has said that he is pleased with the outcome and that things were “truly amazing,” according to People. That’s good news for Nick and many are going to be very happy for him, but what happens during his season?

All of this season’s spoilers have not made their way out as of yet, but Reality Steve has seen the first episode and he said it is pretty much as he expected. On Monday night, everyone can expect the introduction of the contestants, a cocktail party with Nick making the rounds, and then a rose ceremony elimination.

While the expected and common season premiere things will happen on Nick’s opener on The Bachelor, there will also be the weird and unexpected. Oddly enough, the unexpected are expected, but no one knew that a shark would be looking for love.

See how @viallnicholas28 reacts to the woman in the shark costume and stilettos on night one of The Bachelor https://t.co/LeVkDf3cAo pic.twitter.com/jPDM0SkIhg — People Magazine (@people) December 29, 2016

Yes, there is a shark.

Here is a quick and early look at the season premiere of The Bachelor in 2017 and what you can expect from Nick Viall and company on Monday.

There will be a short preview detailing the season. It will last all of about a minute.

An intro video of Nick Viall is shown and it was shot in Chicago which is his former home and not his current home of Los Angeles. This video also shows Nick’s past with Andi and Kaitlyn, but nothing about his time with Jen on Bachelor In Paradise.

Let it be known that Nick does bring about a bit of his own tagline which is “I’m gonna give America a happy ending.” Yes, he meant it the way he said it and that is just a precursor for how this season is going to go.

Nick meets up with Chris, Ben, and Sean to get love advice from those on past seasons of The Bachelor.

10 intro videos of some of the women are shown. Reality Steve reveals that the women who get these videos shown on Monday are Rachel, Danielle L., Vanessa, Josephine, Raven, Corinne, Alexis, Danielle M., Taylor, and Liz.

The limo entrances take place and these are always interesting and usually one of the best things of opening night. It is interesting that Liz reveals privately that not only has she met Nick before, but they have also had sex.

There is not a lot of drama and Nick does make the rounds to talk to everyone at the cocktail party, but that’s a lot of the expected. Rachel does receive the “First Impression Rose,” but not much more is yet known. Later, the rose ceremony eliminations will occur, but that info is to come.

The season premiere of The Bachelor for Nick Viall’s season will take place on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 2, 2017. On Sunday night, ABC will air a special called “Countdown to Nick,” and it will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Nick Viall has tried so hard to get love in his life and experience what so many others in the world of The Bachelor have felt. Unfortunately, things simply haven’t worked out for him on multiple occasions, and that’s why he is the lead and has the pick of dozens of women. Maybe, it isn’t so unfortunate for him as the spoilers show he has his work cut out for him on this season and 2017 could finally be the year he finds love.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]