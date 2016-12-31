Michael Fassbender’s New ‘Alien’ Film Tipped To Be An ‘Old-School Haunted House Horror Film,’ And Who He Thinks Should Play The Next James Bond

Michael Fassbender, the Irish-German actor, became a leading Hollywood actor after winning the British Independent Film Award for his role in the 2008 movie Hunger. Fassbender was already an accomplished actor, featuring in popular television series like HBO’s Band of Brothers and Sky One’s Hex. The popular actor also played the lead role of a Spartan warrior in 300, the 2007 fictional war drama.

"Michael Fassbender was a great casting choice." BBC Radio on December 9, 2016 in Ulta HQ #AssassinsCeedMovie https://t.co/tlctNPNmVO pic.twitter.com/j905PI9JeR — Michael Fassbender (@Fassbender_Way) December 30, 2016

After winning the Film Award in 2008, the actor had the honor of working with legendary directors Quentin Tarantino and Ridley Scott when he featured in Inglourious Basterds and Prometheus.

Michael Fassbender will be working with Ridley Scott once again in Alien: Covenant, an upcoming sci-fi movie that’s the sequel to Prometheus. Both Prometheus and Alien: Covenant are considered prequels to Ridley Scott’s Alien, the famous 1979 groundbreaking sci-fi horror movie.

"It’s definitely going to bring chills to the cinema" First #AlienCovenant Michael Fassbender Walter Promo Ultra HQ https://t.co/kdlR8vSv6u pic.twitter.com/IQtwoiOO3L — Michael Fassbender (@Fassbender_Way) December 27, 2016

Michael Fassbender will be reprising his role as an android in the upcoming futuristic movie, depicting the horror faced by humans while confronting a terrible alien species. According to Cinema Blend, Fassbender refused to divulge details about the film, but commented that he would be playing the part of two androids in the upcoming movie.

“I am allowed to say I am playing two robots – Walter and David. I think what’s great about it is that Ridley has gone back to the DNA of Alien, the horror element of that. But it also has the scope and scale of Prometheus.”

At a time when Alien fans are excited about the prospect of another movie from the sci-fi franchise, Michael Fassbender is basking in the joy of working with Ridley Scott; the director of critically acclaimed movies Gladiator, Blade Runner, and Black Hawk Down. According to the A.V. Club, the actor revealed he was particularly impressed by Ridley Scott’s enthusiasm and creativity.

“He is a machine. He is an incredible human being and he was in such good form. He is such an imaginative and mischievous figure.”

Forbes reports that the first trailer for the upcoming Alien movie has been released, and describes it as an “old-school haunted house horror film” more similar to the original Alien movie, and a departure from the more recent Prometheus.

Watch the new trailer here.

Fans recently learned more about Michael Fassbender when British GQ featured him on their magazine cover, and interviewed the actor on a number of topics. Even though he was considered a suitable contender to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, the actor has taken himself out of the race because he believes that any actor recruited to play James Bond must be able to successfully portray the younger version of the fictional British spy. According to British GQ, Fassbender revealed he might not be the right choice to play Bond as he looks much older than her really is.

“To be honest, no. As an acting role, I think Daniel has done such a cracking job in this age group. Well, look at me! I look about 50! No, I think the franchise needs something new.”

Michael Fassbender Says No to James Bond Role https://t.co/qqsVNYofsE pic.twitter.com/bX1Cy9wUf1 — Emma Loggins (@emmaloggins) November 8, 2016

In fact, Fassbender believes that he looks older than Daniel Craig, even though he’s ten years younger than the Spectre actor. And, he believes a younger actor would be in a better position to portray Bond in throwback scenes, as well as physically demanding scenes that are packed with action and adventure. Fassbender, who confesses to being an avid James Bond fan, believes that either Ryan Gosling or Jack O’Connell should be considered to play the demanding role.

Michael Fassbender also explained why he believes Donald Trump has become so popular. According to British GQ, Fassbender remarked that Americans became increasingly disgruntled with the current political system, and that’s why they supported Trump. Donald Trump was ultimately successful in the latest presidential election and has now become the President-elect.

“I think people are angry and that’s why Trump got such a huge following. They feel disenfranchised and this is their way to strike back. But is he the answer they are looking for?”

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]