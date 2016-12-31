Suspect In Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl On Greyhound Bus Previously Deported 10 Times

A man accused of allegedly raping a teenage girl on Greyhound bus in Kansas was reportedly deported from the U.S. 10 times, plus voluntarily removed nine times.

The rape allegedly occurred on a bus that was traveling on Interstate 70 through Geary County, Kansas, the Inquisitr previously detailed. After the Kansas Bureau of Investigation launched an inquiry, the suspect was reportedly taken into custody in Missouri sometime after the September 30 filing of a criminal complaint against him in the September 27 incident.

The Associated Press has obtained the immigration records of the suspect, which it identified as Tomas Martinez-Maldonado, 38, a Mexican national.

“He is being held in the Geary County jail in Junction City, which is about 120 miles west of Kansas City…U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it has placed a detainer — a request to turn Martinez-Maldonado over to ICE custody before he is released — with Geary County.”

The suspect is due back in court on January 10 on the felony charge. He was reportedly first deported in 2010, preceded by eight voluntary removals, followed by another one after the initial deportation.

As he has done in previous crimes of this general nature, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, the Judiciary Committee chair, along with colleagues, has demanded an explanation from the Department of Homeland Security about how the case of this repeat deportee was handled.

Parenthetically, Kate’s Law, named after San Francisco fatal shooting victim Kate Steinle, a measure that would impose more serious jail time on any violent felon who reenters the U.S. illegally, is currently stalled in Congress. The suspect in the Steinle case was a five-time deportee.

“A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Arizona, declined comment on why prosecutors twice dismissed felony re-entry after deportation charges against Martinez-Maldonado in 2013 and 2015 in exchange for guilty pleas on misdemeanor entry charges,” AP added about the suspect in the Kansas case who was removed 19 times since 2003.

According to the Washington Examiner, there could be 800,000-plus illegal immigrants with criminal records at large in the U.S.

In the aftermath of the June 2016 Supreme Court tie decision that blocked his executive orders on immigration from going into effect, President Obama remarked that “As long as you have not committed a crime, our limited immigration enforcement resources are not focused on you.”

In addition to building a wall at the southern border, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to deport illegal alien felons immediately as one of his first orders of business upon taking office and also to end the current “catch-and-release” policy of the incumbent president. His administration also contemplates pulling federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities which are non-complaint with existing immigration law, especially as it relates to local police apprehensions.

In other, unrelated developments related to immigration, The Daily Caller is reporting that the Obama administration is expediting the admission of Syrian refugees in the run-up to Trump’s inauguration on January 20, based on U.S. State Department information.

“From the start of Fiscal Year 2017, Oct. 1 2016 through Dec. 27, a total of 25,671 refugees have been resettled in the United States — little over 290 refugees per day. During that same time period in 2015, 13,791 refugees were resettled, almost 157 per day. The Obama administration resettled nearly 85,000 refugees in FY 2016 and the White House is on pace to resettle nearly double that amount.”

The administration has also reportedly doubled the number of Somalian refugees resettled in the the U.S.

President-elect Trump has promised to implement extreme vetting for those from war-torn countries.

The Washington Post reported yesterday that a 15 percent surge in illegal immigration primarily from Central America has occurred at the U.S.-Mexican border. “Overall deportations have dropped over the past few years, from a peak of more than 400,000 during Obama’s first term,” the Post added.

[Featured Image by Geary County Detention Center via AP Images]