Donald Trump Happy New Year Tweet To Enemies: Enemies Respond

Donald Trump took to Twitter on the final day of 2016 to wish a “happy New Year to all.” He even included his enemies.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Donald Trump made a handful of enemies in 2016, to say the absolute least. During his campaign to be the next president of the United States, Trump directly insulted quite a few people, while many more felt indirectly insulted by his often divisive rhetoric, political positions, and his personality. Some of them are responding to Trump’s gesture for the New Year.

Commenting on Trump's sick tweet this morning, there won't be a better response than Matt Oswalt's below: https://t.co/Uqku3tEx76 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 31, 2016

this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham https://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016

Michael Moore had previously posted to Facebook a plan to ‘resist’ Donald Trump in 2017.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston tweeted that Donald Trump is making it hard for him to see the president-elect as a leader.

Dear PEOTUS, I'm trying, really, I am-to give you time to become a leader. But even your greetings are snarky…. https://t.co/vNceCt9TaD — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) December 31, 2016

Keith Olbermann questioned who really lost the election.

Also, @realDonaldTrump: in the popular vote, who was it again who "lost so badly"? #MinorityPresident pic.twitter.com/wD3zGYH0x6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 31, 2016

Bernie Sanders has not responded directly to Trump’s New Year’s tweet, but this tweet about Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address is obviously a critique of the president-elect and his billionaire-filled cabinet.

I wasn't aware of the part of the Gettysburg Address where Lincoln talked about a country of, by and for the billionaires. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 31, 2016

Sanders also took the opportunity to Tweet about minimum wage laws in 2016.

When working people stand together, we win. And we are winning the fight for a living wage. #Fightfor15 pic.twitter.com/bTbfACEvQA — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 31, 2016

Other than taunting his enemies with tweets, Donald Trump will be ringing in the New Year at a private party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. According to Politico, tickets for Trump’s New Year’s Eve party are being sold for $525 for members and $575 for their non-member guests. The amount will go toward costs of the party and profits for the club. Hope Hicks, Trump’s future White House strategic communications director, rejected criticisms that the high-priced tickets were an example of selling access to the president-elect.

“The transition is not concerned about the appearance of a conflict,” Hicks said. “This is an annual celebratory event at the private club, like others that have continued to occur since the election. Additionally, the president cannot and does not have a conflict.”

Sylvester Stallone will be one of the guests at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

According to CNN, Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump in his annual New Year’s statement. The Russian president expressed hope that he would be able to work with Trump in the coming year.

Putin hopes that Russia and the United States “acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner, will be able to take real steps to restore the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in various areas and take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level.”

Putin congratulates Trump, not Obama, in New Year greetings statement: https://t.co/KFTFGogvJG pic.twitter.com/ysKTPqIvP0 — CNN (@CNN) December 31, 2016

The tone of Donald Trump’s tweet was similar in tone to his 2014 New Year’s tweet.

To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2014

In 2015, however, he opted for a less confrontational tone than he did this year and in 2014.

I would like to wish everyone A HAPPY AND HEALTHY NEW YEAR. WE MUST ALL WORK TOGETHER TO, FINALLY, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN AND GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2015

It would be interesting to know if Donald Trump has any resolutions for the coming year. As president, he may no longer have the time to engage in Twitter wars with celebrities like Alec Baldwin as he focuses on the complex and important job he has been hired to do. His supporters and his enemies alike will be watching.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]