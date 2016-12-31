Karrueche Tran To Host New Year’s Eve Bash In Jamaica, Reveals Resolutions For NYE 2017

Karrueche Tran may be busy dodging Chris Brown reunion rumors as of late, but it looks like the model won’t have to worry about having an awkward New Year’s Eve run-in with her ex-boyfriend as she’s set to host her own NYE bash in Jamaica on December 31.

Karrueche took to Instagram to share the news with her followers on December 27, revealing in the caption of her post that the New Year’s Eve party will be taking place in one of her “favorite places” at Fiction Fantasy Nightclub in Kingston, Jamaica.

NYE in one of my favorite places!! Jamaica bout to be ????????????Honestly wouldn't want to be anywhere else ???????? @fictionjamaica A photo posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:54pm PST

“NYE in one of my favorite places!! Jamaica bout to be *fire emojis* Honestly wouldn’t want to be anywhere else *girl dancing emoji* @fictionjamaica,” Karrueche Tran captioned her Instagram post alongside a photo of the promotional poster for the event.

According to Fiction Fantasy Nightclub’s official Instagram page, the event will feature “cocktails, party favors, [and] champagne at midnight” with music by DJ Nicco, DJ Mario, and DJ Enzo and reportedly costs a cool $3,000 to reserve a space on the guest list if arriving before the ball drops at midnight on New Year’s Eve. In addition, two lucky fans will have the opportunity to party alongside Karrueche Tran in the VIP lounge during her Jamaican NYE bash by reposting Tran’s promotional image for the event with the hashtag “#PopPosePartyKarrueche” on their social media accounts.

Despite keeping busy with her various acting gigs, which includes a newly announced film project, I Never Heard My Father Speak, Karrueche has remained committed to working out at the gym in preparation for her New Year’s Eve celebration and has even taken to social media to share a few of her resolutions for the coming year.

2017 is about to be a BUSY year???????????????????? — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) December 16, 2016

When asked what her resolutions are for 2017, Karrueche took to Twitter to explain that she’s committed to staying busy with her various modeling and acting projects all year and will continue her rigorous workouts in the gym, noting, “Keep busy working all year..push myself harder..drink lots of water and more squats.”

While Tran may have dedicated her New Year’s resolutions to her career and health, it doesn’t appear that Karrueche is committed to reuniting with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, with whom she split in early 2015, in the coming year.

On Tuesday, Karrueche found herself at the center of dating headlines alongside ex Chris Brown after the “Party” singer took to Tran’s Instagram page to leave a flirty comment under one of her newest photos.

“Still want it *side-eyes emoji*,” Chris Brown wrote in the comment section of Karrueche’s photo, which shows the model sitting cross-legged on a plush couch while donning minimal makeup and a Sade t-shirt.

While Karrueche made a point to not respond publicly to Chris Brown’s message, it doesn’t appear that Breezy has any interest in letting Karrueche go in 2017. On Saturday, Brown was seen commenting on yet another one of Karrueche’s Instagram photos, this time with a clock emoji in response to the caption of Tran’s photo, which reads, “Oh, you wasting my time? *peace sign emoji*.”

#ChrisBrown flirting with #Karrueche again A photo posted by CELEB ????GOZZIP (@celeb_gozzip) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:23am PST

Currently, Chris Brown has been linked to another Los Angeles-based model, Krista Santiago, although neither Chris nor Krista has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship on social media. While it seems that Brown is focused on winning Karrueche back in the coming year, Brown’s rumored girlfriend recently took to her own social media accounts to seemingly dispel claims that she’s bothered by Breezy’s increasingly flirty comments towards Karrueche.

Meanwhile, Karrueche has stated several times that she isn’t focused on dating in the coming year, although she has been open to venting about her dating struggles on social media as of late.

“I asked a guy to dinner..he flaked on me..I asked a guy to the movies..he flaked on me,” Karrueche wrote on Twitter in November, ultimately confirming rumors suggesting that she has begun dating after calling it quits with Chris Brown last year.

I asked a guy to dinner.. he flaked on me.. I asked a guy to the movies.. he flaked on me.???? — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) November 29, 2016

While Tran may be keeping the details of her dating life private, the model recently opened up to Good Day New York about her plans for romance in the coming year, telling hosts that she’s solely focused on keeping her career on the right track rather than searching for love.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m so happy, I’m so focused on my career,” Karrueche began when asked about her dating life. “I’m focused on me and just what’s next in my future. I can’t worry about boys right now!”

Karrueche Tran will kick off her New Year’s Eve celebration tonight in Kingston, Jamaica at Fiction Fantasy Nightclub.

