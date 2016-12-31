‘RHONY’ Bravo Execs Furious At Luann de Lesseps For Banning Filming At Wedding

Bravo execs are said to be fuming at RHONY star Luann de Lesseps after she banned filming by Bravo for Real Housewives for her New Year’s wedding to Tom D’Agostino, Jr. It seems that the countess made a side deal to pocket some cash, and Bravo was not included until it was a done deal.

But also of interest is the fact that the wedding will be thin on housewives, much like de Lesseps’ bachelorette party, says the Inquisitr. Luann de Lesseps had Jill Zarin, and several of the Real Housewives of Miami, but no other RHONY. It’s unclear whether the other ladies just skipped the party, or weren’t invited. Not inviting Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan would be understandable, based on the way they have spoken about Luann’s fiance, and behaved at the engagement parties. Most women wouldn’t want their husband to be’s hook ups at their wedding.

PageSix broke it down this way, RHONY thought that they were filming the New Year’s Eve wedding of Luann de Lesseps and Thomas D’Agostino, but they were wrong, because de Lesseps made a deal with People Magazine. Exclusive rights were sold to People for $20k, and that pushes Bravo out, as the show is not filming at the time, and de Lesseps is off contract.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Real Housewives’ Luann De Lesseps Has Bachelorette Party Without…

‘Real Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel Teases New Season, Calls Out…

‘Real Housewives’ Star Ramona Singer Is Thrown Out And…

Are Drugs The Problem On ‘Real Housewives Of New York‘?

But Luann was not really straight with Bravo, as she told them that nobody was filming, as it is a private event, and then made a deal with People.

Sources are saying that Luann de Lesseps essentially shut Bravo out.

“Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. The wedding is the biggest storyline of the year for the show, and Bravo is furious. She has said she will provide footage to the show from her private videographer, once her contract with People has expired.”

The wedding is tonight in Palm Beach, but the only RHONY who will attend are Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin. Ramona, Sonja and Bethenny are all out of the country, and give that as a reason they won’t attend.

Luann de Lesseps Bans Bravo Cameras From New Year's Eve Wedding https://t.co/lC1OoiBgS3 via @tvdeets — Brightly (@Brightly5) December 31, 2016

People Magazine, which got the exclusive, is making the most of it, and sharing quotes even before the wedding from the Countess de Lesseps herself. Luann said only positive people have been invited. She wants drama-free, and not RHONY crazy.

“I want people around me who are celebrating our love and who are really positive about our life together. I wanted it to be family and friends and not a Housewives thing.”

But Luann said that the wedding couldn’t go on without Dorinda Medley, because it was Dorinda that introduced her to Tom. But there will be a few former Housewives, and Housewives from other cities in attendance.

“Dorinda introduced Tom and I, so of course we thought that she should be a part of the wedding party, so she’s going to be one of my bridesmaids. I really didn’t want this wedding to be about the Housewives, but my faves are coming – Jill Zarin is coming from New York, I think Cynthia Bailey’s coming from Atlanta, and of course Marysol Patton from Miami. So there will be some Housewives, but not overridden by Housewives.”

Kelly Bensimon will also be at the wedding. And Luann also invited her ex, but he declined, as he said that it was her big day with Tom, and it is Tom’s first wedding.

Do you think that Luann did the right thing in not selling the rights to Bravo?

[Featured Image by Bravo]