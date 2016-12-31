Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’: Microsoft Is Infusing Xbox One Resource Handling Technology Into Operating System For Faster Game Launches And Smoother Gameplay, Suggests Leaked DLL File

Windows and PC users who have long craved for a “Game Mode” might soon have their wish fulfilled in the New Year. Microsoft is believed to be tinkering with Windows 10 to make it more gamer friendly and optimize its internal processes to ensure faster game launches and smoother gameplay.

The future of Windows 10 Operating System (OS) appears alluring for gamers, who have always preferred Microsoft’s other platform meant exclusively for high-end gaming. Gamers have either stayed away from Windows 10 or actively shifted to Xbox because it prioritized gaming, and was able to dedicate resources to the game being played while minimizing resources available to other backend processes.

The Xbox platform, notably the Xbox One, has been widely appreciated for its ability to pull resources and allocate them to games whenever needed or demand. It appears Windows 10 might soon be able to replicate the platform’s ability to devote resources. If a leaked DLL file is any indication, Microsoft is taking steps to make the Windows 10 OS as powerful a gaming platform as the Xbox gaming console. Perhaps it is the right time to grab the free upgrade, which is still available using a few nifty legal tricks.

For quite some time, Windows OS lay neglected as Microsoft prioritized its Xbox gaming console. While Windows 10 is no slouch when it comes to high-end gaming, hardcore gamers have always felt something was missing. Many gamers complained Windows 10 never freed up resources that remained locked in other running processes. This significantly reduced the amount of RAM and processing speed as well as power that the game would have otherwise benefitted from.

Gamers have always openly expressed their need for a Game Mode in Windows 10. The mode would essentially ensure other processes would be put on hold, while their resources are devoted to the game being played. While there are a few applications that promise to deploy such a mode, gamers expect Microsoft to have such a facility built-in in Windows 10.

According to Windows Central, a DLL file could bring the elusive Game Mode to Windows 10. The file was spotted in a recently leaked build of Windows 10. Build 14997 has a specially compiled DLL file that is expected to enhance the PC gaming experience by minimizing resources used by running apps to almost nothing and then allocating maximum amount of freed up resources to the games when they are launched. Essentially whenever a game is launched, the DDL file is expected to realize the same and kick into action.

Incidentally, this behavior is very similar to Xbox One. The high-end gaming system offers a high level of realism, and in order to render the game’s graphics the system needs a lot of resources. Under such demanding situation, Xbox One intelligently reallocates resources to the game being played.

Interestingly, the DLL file is currently dormant and isn’t functional. In other words, it hasn’t been embedded into the Windows 10 core operations yet. If Microsoft is planning to offer a Game Mode in Windows 10, some gaming experts speculate the company might restrict the DLL or process to games downloaded and played from the Windows Store. However, Microsoft could also extend the ability to activate the Game Mode in Windows 10 for any Windows game title played through third party sources like Steam or Origin.

Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed it would offer a Game Mode for Windows 10. In fact, it hasn’t officially acknowledged even its existence. Fortunately, the “Creators Update” is expected to be rolled out soon. The update, expected in the first few months of 2017, could offer “Windows Insiders” an early glimpse of Game Mode.

Besides the Game Mode, Microsoft is also reportedly prepping other gaming-centric features, including support for game broadcasting. Additionally, the Windows 10 ecosystem could also get an Arena tournament feature, which would allow players to create their own virtual gaming tournaments, and compete with friends and other players from across the globe.

[Featured Image by Johannes Eisele/Getty Images]