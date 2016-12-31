Jennifer Lopez, Drake “Having Fun” And Making Music Together

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been egging on their relationship on social media. First, it was Drake who took to Instagram to share a photo of himself hanging out with J.Lo in recent weeks. Then Jennifer returned the favor by sharing a photo of the two snuggled up together.

But, don’t think this blossoming relationship is getting serious. Sources said that Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, are only “having fun” and making music together. This relationship seems to benefit both artists because it has people talking about them and their music careers. Some fans are still not convinced that Lopez and Drake are dating. There has been speculation that the couple is only together to boost their own careers.

An inside source told E! News that their relationship is for real, and it’s not a PR stunt to promote their new song like most are assuming. That does not mean that Drake and Jennifer will declare their love or get matching tattoos anytime soon. The insider added that J.Lo has been spending a lot of time with Drake as her close friend and companion, but she doesn’t seem him as boyfriend material at this time.

“She’s having fun,” the source simply said. The insider also believes that Lopez will get back together with her ex-boyfriend Casper Smart.

“I think she and Casper will get back together,” the source added. However, Casper and Jennifer are not on speaking terms as they were in their on-and-off relationship.

“He’s a great guy and she knows it. They just need a break right now,” the source concluded.

However, another source told E! News that the former couple won’t rekindle their romance anytime soon. Meanwhile, Lopez and Drake have been making headlines this past week due to their recent outings and displays of affection towards one another on social media. The two first sparked the dating rumors earlier this month when Drake attended Lopez’s Las Vegas concerts, one week after another. The rapper also hosted “a super intimate dinner” at Delilah in West Hollywood, in which he left with the powerhouse performer.

The speculation continued earlier this week when the two posted photos on Instagram of J.Lo cuddling with Drake while he had his arms wrapped around her. Fans were also curious about the diamond ring she was wearing on that finger. On Friday night (Dec. 30), the pair attended a Winter Wonderland themed “prom” in Hollywood, California, in which they were crowned king and queen. Jennifer and Drake were seen dancing and kissing on the lips.

They also teased their new collaboration at the event, reports Billboard. In several of the clips shared on social media, Lopez’s voice could be heard singing against a pulsating beat that also featured Drake’s vocals, which confirms the reports the two are working on new music together.

“You need me to get that s*** together,” the two are heard singing together.

Sources previously told People earlier this week that while the pair “do work on music together,” the two also “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too.”

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” the source said. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

The two were reportedly just friends who happen to be working on new music together.

“They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s really early,” the source added. “Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.”

Drake was previously linked to Taylor Swift and Rihanna, who he declared his love for at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards back in August. Meanwhile, Jennifer has been linked to her famous exes, including Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck.

