Planet X/Nibiru: Researcher Claims New ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ Doomsday Will Occur In 2017 — ‘Authorities Keeping Public In The Dark’

A paranormal researcher has claimed that new “overwhelming evidence” has emerged from scientific and biblical sources that the long-anticipated arrival of Planet X/Nibiru will occur in September-October 2017. The researcher has issued an urgent warning to the world that arrival of the dreaded planet will have catastrophic consequences for humanity.

According to paranormal researcher David Meade, author of the book “Planet X — The 2017 Arrival,” evidence of Planet X’s approach comes from scientific as well as biblical sources. Other sources include ancient and geological history. Geological history spanning millions of years shows that major asteroid and comet impacts have caused global catastrophe in the past, according to Meade.

Meade claims that research shows that the North Pole used to be located in the middle of Arizona but cataclysmic changes in the past moved it to its present position.

“We live on a cataclysmic planet,” Meade writes on the website Planet X News. “There is no hiding this incoming solar system any longer!”

According to Meade, Planet X is actually the parent star of a solar system consisting of “seven orbiting bodies.” The dark star Planet X, also called “Nemesis,” is much smaller than our Sun. Some of the orbiting bodies are smaller than our Moon while some are larger than Earth. One of the seven orbiting bodies is a large blue planet, much larger than Earth, called “The Blue Kachina.” Another name for The Blue Kachina is “Nibiru,” according to Meade.

“The existence of Planet X is beyond any reasonable doubt.”

Although Planet X solar system is on collision course with our solar system, amateur and professional astronomers are unable to spot it because it is approaching at an oblique angle. According to Meade, Planet X’s solar system is not “aligned with [our] solar system’s ecliptic.” Rather, it is approaching our solar system “from an oblique angle toward our South Pole.”

“This makes observations difficult, unless you’re flying at a high altitude over South America with an excellent camera.”

But according to Meade, the gravitation pull of Planet X solar system as it approaches our Sun’s solar system is affecting Earth and will eventually cause apocalyptic destruction that leads to the end of human civilization.

The researcher explains that “overwhelming evidence” shows that Planet X will approach Earth from the south and then shift to the extreme north and back again to the south as it moves way from Earth’s orbit path.

“As it approaches it will come from our south and loop all the way to the north, then come back south again…”

The effects of the approach of Planet X on Earth are diverse and growing in intensity every day in the build up to the final catastrophic passage that will wipe out all life on Earth. Evidence that Planet X is approaching, according to Meade, includes the recent increase in volcanic and seismic activity along the dreaded Ring of Fire.

Recent earthquakes in New Zealand, Chile and Japan were caused by the gravitational pull of the Planet X system approaching our solar system and Earth, according to Meade. The researcher also notes that there has been an increase in the frequency of monster storm systems due to the approach of Planet X.

“Earthquakes have dramatically increased both in number and intensity,” Meade writes. “Storm systems are [also] multiplying both in type, intensity and size. Sinkholes and cracks are appearing in the earth’s crust. Heat waves are getting stronger and are lasting longer.”

World governments are aware of the impending planet-wide destruction that the approach of Planet X will cause but they are deliberately keeping the public in the dark to avoid panic.

“The public is being kept in the dark deliberately to avoid panic.”

The global elite, according to Meade, are frantically but secretly building underground “safety” bunkers to survive the cataclysmic impact of the incoming star and its solar system.

Previous attempts to predict the exact time of Planet X’s arrival have failed because researchers have not combined scientific evidence with biblical evidence, Meade claims. He argues that evidence from biblical and scientific sources “mesh perfectly,” and experts are now able to predict that Planet X will arrive anytime from 2016 to 2020. The exact date of arrival can be obtained from evidence in Revelation 12: 1-2.

“A sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. She was pregnant and cried out in pain as she was about to give birth.” Rev.12:1-2

The “great sign of the woman,” Meade claims, lasts for only a few hours. Combining biblical evidence with computer-generated astronomical models makes it possible to predict that the first signs of the arrival of Planet X will appear in the sky on September 23, 2017. The signs will be the first time in human history and the last. It will take place before the time of the sixth seal of The Book of Revelation, the researcher reveals.

“During this time frame on September 23, 2017, the moon appears under the feet of the Constellation Virgo. The Sun appears to precisely clothe Virgo… Jupiter is birthed on 9-9-17. The 12 stars at that date include the 9 stars of Leo, and the 3 planetary alignments of Mercury, Venus and Mars which combine to make a count of 12 stars on the head of Virgo. Thus the constellations Virgo, Leo and Serpens-Ophiuchus represent a unique once-in-a-century sign exactly as depicted in the 12th chapter of Revelation. This is our time marker.”

After the “great sign of the Woman” Planet X will fully eclipse the Sun, according to Meade. It will cover the whole Earth on October 5, 2017. Evidence that it will occur on October 5 comes from Revelation 6: 12 where an angel opened the sixth seal and there was a great earthquake. The Sun turned black like sackcloth made of goat hair and the Moon turned red.

The sign of the Red Dragon with seven heads, ten horns and seven crowns on its head mentioned in Revelation 12: 3 is a reference to Planet X. The dating of the event, based on biblical chronology, is October 5, 2017, according to Meade.

[Featured Image by Marc Ward/Shutterstock]