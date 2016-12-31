Is Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date Right Around The Corner?

The release of the Surface Pro 5 could be coming up very soon. BGR has the news.

“A new report from Asia now says that the Surface Pro 5 is coming in the first quarter of 2017,” claims columnist Chris Smith, who adds that the new 2-in-1 tablet will feature an Ultra HD display and a stylus with magnetic charging abilities.

Pegatron Technology is allegedly manufacturing the device, which has been hotly anticipated ever since the success of the Surface Pro 4. Currently, there are several Surface Pro 4 sales with as much as $300 off. The device has received fantastic reviews since its release in October of 2015. Tech Radar says is iterative in the best sense.

“Has Microsoft at last crafted a tablet that can reasonably, without considerable compromise, replace your laptop? Short of going back to the drawing board on the battery, this looks as close as it’s going to get.”

The review especially praises the Surface Pro 4’s screen, the vastly improved Type Cover, and the improved Surface Pen. The only major criticism is the battery life, which a lot of others have complained about.

Digital Trends also gave the Pro 4 a near perfect review.

“The Surface Pro 4 is a microcosm of the change Microsoft is trying to spur inside its own walls. Time and time again, it missed the opportunity to leap on a new trend in consumer technology. But not with Surface. This time, Microsoft is a leader. It’s setting the trend. And unlike its new competitors, it’s had a few years to work out the kinks.”

According to Trusted Reviews, the long wait for the Pro 5 will be worth it.

“A new report claims that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will feature a 4K Ultra HD display, which would be a first for the series. By contrast, the Surface Pro 4 has a maximum 2,736 x 1,824 pixel resolution.”

The article adds that the standard version of the Pro 5 may not have the 4K panel, but Microsoft might offer the display as a paid-for upgrade — this is what companies such as HP and Lenovo have been doing. This might not be a big deal to many consumers as the current 2,736 x 1,824 display is considered stunning. However, Trusted Reviews reveals that there will be a major upgrade on the processor for the Surface Pro 5.

“It’s also claimed that the Surface Pro 5 will feature Intel’s new 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors,” claims columnist Sean Keach.

The Kaby Lake processors will especially help with battery life since 4K screen eats up a lot of battery power. Still, there is a lot of excitement over the Surface Pro 5 on Twitter.

Lots of rumours on surface pro 5 what I want are wireless charging for pen and device plus external graphics support and I am happy. — Arul (@arulprakash) December 7, 2016

The release of the Surface Pro 5 won’t come without any competition. There have been many Surface Pro 4 clones released over the past year that have not been threats to Microsoft. However, as PC Magazine reported, Dell will likely introduce a convertible tablet version of its highly successful Dell XPS 13. Some rumors have the upcoming Dell XPS 13 tablet being released with a digital pen. As the Inquisitr reported a couple months back, Apple’s next 12-inch MacBook could see Apple Pencil support, making it the first OS X device to do so.

Judging by all the rumors, which device would you rather have — the Surface Pro 5, the Dell XPS 13 (tablet version), or the upcoming MacBook? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images