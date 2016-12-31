Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Live Online: Find Streaming Video For The Times Square Ball Drop

Those who want to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live online will be in luck, with streaming video of the New Year’s Eve ball drop for those who can’t make it to a television as the calendar turns to 2017.

The five-and-a-half-hour program ends out 2016 with a slew of performances including the first international performance in the show’s 45 years. The show will be broadcast on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will run through until 1:30 a.m. in the new year.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is now hosted — and has been for several years now — by do-it-all frontman Ryan Seacrest, who will be joined by Jenny McCarthy. Mariah Carey is the headline performer, who will be singing just before the ball drops.

This may have created an added bit of drama given Carey’s reputation for showing up late to performances, Us Weekly reported. But Ryan Seacrest said he’s not too worried about the sequence of events — 2017 is coming, whether Mariah Carey makes it on time or not.

“The ball is going down no matter what,” he told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview earlier this month. “We need to get her performance in just before. The ball waits for no one!”

Lionel Richie will pick up after the ball drops, giving the first performance of 2017 from Las Vegas.

Viewers who watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live online will see plenty of other performances as well. They include Gloria Estefan, the band DNCE (which features frontman Joe Jonas), and country star Thomas Rhett.

And viewers in the mostly forgotten central time zone will get some love as well, with the first-ever countdown for folks across the midwest. Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale will take over hosting duties for this countdown, switching the show from New York City to New Orleans.

There will be another first for this year’s New Year’s Eve show. Actress and singer Demi Lovato will be giving the show’s first-ever international performance, singing live from her Celebrity Cruises concert in St. Maarten.

Viewers who watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live online will get a chance to see a celebration of close to 1 million people in what promises to be a crisp Times Square. While there’s no snow or rain in the forecast that past New Year’s Eve celebrations have seen, the temperature is expected to dip into the high 30s as crowds of people celebrate the new year, AccuWeather.com reported.

And with the president-elect residing in New York City (though he’ll actually be at his Mar-a-Lago resort for a different New Year’s Eve party), officials are taking unprecedented security measures to prevent any kind of attack. After terrorist attacks in Nice, France, and Berlin, Germany, in which attackers used trucks to plow through crowds, New York City officials are making sure to prevent against something like that in Times Square.

As Pix 11 reported, the city has placed 65 sand trucks in strategic locations around Times Square, creating what essentially will be a barricade.

“You will see extraordinary assets deployed by the NYPD,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city has also deployed 7,000 police officers in and around Times Square, about 1,000 more than last year.

“If you’re coming down to Times Square, rest assured that it will be a safe venue,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Those who want to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live online can click here for streaming video through ABC’s website. The program can also be seen through the WATCH ABC app.

[Featured Image by Andrew Theodorakis/AP Images]