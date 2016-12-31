‘Homeland’ Season 6 Premiere Now Available Online And On-Demand For Showtime Subscribers

Homeland Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Showtime on January 15, 2017. A full year has now gone by since the end of Season 5, which concluded on December 20, 2015.

Spoiler Alert(s):

As a show that has typically aired in the fall, the wait for the upcoming season has been a bit longer than usual. Many fans of Homeland are excited about the upcoming season. Fans of the show have also been eager to learn the fate of Rupert Friend’s character, Peter Quinn, who was still in a coma at the end of last season.

In August, TV line reported that while Homeland creator Alex Gansa has said that Quinn is still alive, he is a”very changed” and “altered” version of his previous self. Earlier in December, the Inquisitr reported that Quinn’s voice could be heard in the new Homeland Season 6 trailer.

#Homeland Season 6: Watch the First Episode Online Ahead of Its Premiere https://t.co/HSGxNgcb4L pic.twitter.com/RcW8p5YWf3 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 31, 2016

Although the official premiere of Homeland Season 6 is still over two weeks away, some will now have the option of viewing it sooner. According to Variety, Showtime subscribers can now watch the Season 6 premiere on “all” of Showtime’s “streaming and on-demand platforms.” According to Entertainment Weekly, this means that the Homeland Season 6 premiere can be found on “the Showtime streaming service, Showtime On Demand, and Showtime Anytime.”

Homeland Season 6 will continue to star Claire Danes stars as Carrie Mathison, a bipolar and now ex-CIA agent. In recent seasons, the show has changed a bit since the death of character Nicholas Brody, who was played by Damian Lewis, at the end of Season 3.

Much of Season 4 took place in Islamabad, and last season saw Mathison living and working in Berlin. However, Mathison will be returning to the United States for Season 6 of Homeland.

According to Variety, Mathison will be living in Brooklyn, and it appears that some time has passed since the end of Season 5. Per Variety, Season 6 of Homeland will take place after a fictional U.S. Presidential election has taken place, and it will focus on an incoming administration.

“The season will tackle the after-effects of the U.S. presidential election, which in the ‘Homeland’ universe ended with a woman elected to the office for the first time in the country’s history. The entire season will take place between election day and the inauguration — a strange, transitional time in the halls of government, filled with anxiety and different competing interests, where a very fragile and complex transfer of power takes place between the outgoing president and the incoming president-elect.”

According to International Business Times, Homeland’s female President-elect, Elizabeth Keane, will be played by Elizabeth Marvel. The Hollywood Reporter reports that “a slew of others” have been added to the cast this season as well.

However, a few other familiar faces, besides those of Mathison and Quinn, will still be present as well. According to TV Series Finale, Mandy Patinkin, who has played Saul Berenson, Mathison’s friend and mentor, since Season 1, will be returning for Homeland Season 6. F. Murray Abraham, who made his debut as Dar Adal back in Season 2 and has become a regular in more recent seasons, will be returning as well.

The #Homeland season 6 premiere dropped online, legally and very ahead of schedule https://t.co/5Y0UwKUp0H pic.twitter.com/FOOPFtdiQf — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 31, 2016

Homeland Season 6 will not be the final installment of the hit series, either. TV Line announced in August that Homeland had been renewed for both a Season 7 as well as a Season 8.

Variety reports that Showtime’s decision to make the premiere of Homeland Season 6 available ahead of schedule is not without precedent. For “series and season openers” of shows such as The Affair, Shameless, and even Homeland itself, Showtime has given “subscribers,” and sometimes “non-subscribers,” the option of watching ahead of schedule “via YouTube,” according to Variety.

Watching the Homeland Season 6 premiere via one of Showtime’s online or on-demand platforms may be a nice way to ring in the New Year. If you are a fan of Homeland and a Showtime subscriber, the wait to watch the first episode of the new season may have just gotten a bit shorter.

If you believe that the best things in life are worth waiting for and would prefer to wait for the official release date, the Homeland Season 6 premiere can be watched at 9:00 p.m. EST on Showtime on January 15, 2017.

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Getty Images]