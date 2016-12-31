Christina El Moussa Hires New Nanny As She Spends Time With Rumored Boyfriend Gary Anderson’s Daughter

As Christina El Moussa continues to enjoy her time in Park City, Utah for the holiday season, a report has revealed that the Flip or Flop star has reportedly hired a new nanny.

Earlier this week on Instagram, after she shared a photo of herself and a woman believed to be the daughter of the man she is allegedly dating, Christina El Moussa shared a photo of herself and her new nanny, Bri DiGuiseppi.

“Best friend (and nanny to my babes) anyone could ask for@bee_elise,” Christina El Moussa wrote in the caption of the photo, via a report by Hollywood Life on December 30.

As fans will recall, Christina El Moussa, 33, and her husband Tarek, 35, announced their separation earlier this month, seven months after they actually parted ways. Then, days later, Tarek was accused of engaging in a relationship with their kids’ former nanny, Alyssa Logan.

According to the Hollywood Life report, Christina El Moussa likely hired her close friend as her nanny in an effort to ensure that her estranged husband wouldn’t be tempted to sleep with her. However, Christina El Moussa never actually confirmed whether DiGuiseppe was a new employee or someone who has been working for her since prior to her and Tarek’s separation.

Christina El Moussa and her now-estranged husband Tarek called it quits in May and started seeing other people in the months that followed. However, as the outlet explained, Tarek didn’t look very far and by September, he had reportedly begun dating 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, who had previously worked as his children’s nanny.

On December 17, just days after Tarek and Christina El Moussa confirmed they had gone their separate ways, TMZ revealed that Tarek had allegedly been involved in a short-lived romance with Logan after he essentially canned her from working for him. As the outlet explained, Tarek began to have feelings for Logan but because he didn’t want to date an employee, he let her go and they reportedly began seeing one another.

As for Christina El Moussa, she has reportedly been involved with contractor Gary Anderson in the months since she and Tarek separated. In fact, Hollywood Life suspected that Anderson is currently in Park City with Christina El Moussa this weekend.

“[Christina El Moussa] shared a photo hugging his adult daughter in the snowy wonderland while drinking champagne,” the outlet revealed to readers.

“Unless she’s making this an all-girls New Year’s, we have a feeling Gary is probably there with her to ring in the New Year.”

Earlier this month, TMZ revealed that Gary Anderson was allegedly present when Tarek and Christina El Moussa were involved in an odd incident involving a gun and a feared suicide.

“[Christina El Moussa] had an available crying shoulder when hubby Tarek took off with a gun… a man who not only witnessed the incident but later ended up dating Christina,” the outlet revealed at the time.

“The guy is Gary Anderson… who was on scene back in May when 11 deputies responded to ‘a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun.'”

According to the report, law enforcement have reportedly revealed that Anderson, who previously worked with the Flip or Flop couple, was the witness who revealed that Tarek had exited his home and fled to a nearby hiking trail. He also revealed that Christina El Moussa had informed him that Tarek had taken a gun.

While Christina El Moussa is believed to still be dating Gary Anderson, Tarek and Logan reportedly parted ways in late October after attending a Florida Georgia Line concert weeks prior.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7, which airs every Thursday night on HGTV at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]