‘Outlander’ Season 3 — Everything You Need To Know

Production for Season 3 of Outlander is in full swing. While we still have months to wait before Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) return to Starz in 2017, here’s everything you need to know about what’s to come next season.

According to TV Guide, Season 3 is based on Diana Gabaldon’s third book in the bestselling series, titled Voyager. The season will feature Claire raising her daughter in 18th Century Scotland and Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin) keeping her company.

With Claire living a separate life with Brianna (Sophie Skelton), fans will also watch her marriage with Frank (Tobias Menzies) unfold. Frank plays a bigger role in Claire’s life than in the books and the show will explore all the changes Claire undergoes as a new mother.

All the while, twenty years will pass before Claire, Brianna, and Roger travel back in time to meet up with an older Jamie, who actually survived the epic Battle of Culloden. Speaking of the historic battle, the season will open with Jamie fighting for his life in a final struggle with Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies).

In terms of the time jump, some of the characters will be much older this season. Apart from Jamie and Claire’s transformation, fans will see older versions of Lord John Grey and Fergus. Cesar Domboy is playing an older Fergus, who is actually adopted by the Frasers. Lauren Lyle will also appear as Marsali, Fergus’ romantic interest in the books.

As far as new characters are concerned, John Bell is set to play Ian. Jamie’s nephew is a lanky Scottish boy who always seems to find himself in trouble. Will Johnson has also been cast to play Joe Abernathy, Claire’s colleague in medical school.

While fans wait to learn more about the coming season, ET Online reported that Balfe was just nominated for her second Golden Globe. Shortly after the news broke, Heughan took to social and congratulated his Outlander co-star for her success.

“YAZZZZZZZ WIFEY!!!!! So well deserved of COURSE!!!” Heughan shared.

“Thank you darling… You’re the best!” Balfe shot back.

The actress later released a longer statement about the nomination. Not only is Balfe thankful for being a part of such a wonderful show, but she’s also happy for the opportunity to play such a dynamic character.

“I am grateful every day that I get to portray a woman who is strong-willed, confident, intelligent, empowered and simply unforgettable,” Balfe explained. “While Outlander is a brilliant period show, Claire represents so many qualities of a 10th-century modern-day woman, someone who is forging her own path, fighting for what she believes and doing so with integrity.”

Balfe continued: “I am thrilled to be nominated among such an amazing and talented group of women.”

Balfe is going up against some stiff competition this year, including the likes of Claire Foy (The Crown), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), and Winona Ryder (Stranger Things).

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Balfe elaborated on the important role Outlander plays in empowering women. Despite the fact that Outlander is set in a different era, the actress believes her character can teach modern women a lot about standing up for their rights.

“Right now it’s a very important time to stand up and voice our beliefs and reiterate that we are 50 percent of the population… that we have a voice and we need to use it,” she shared. “Even though Claire is a woman from the 40s, I think that she does have a resonance today. We need to stand up for our beliefs and our rights, and I think she embodies that kind of spirit.”

The Golden Globe announcement comes after Outlander was named the Most Binge-Worthy Show during the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Golden Globes is scheduled to air on January 8 on NBC with Jimmy Fallon hosting.

Season 3 of Outlander is expected to premiere sometime in 2017 on Starz.

[Featured Image by Starz]