‘UFC 207’: Amanda Nunes Predicts That Ronda Rousey Will Retire After Devastating Loss

It has been 13 months since Ronda Rousey has stepped foot in the Octagon. While Rousey has showed through social media that she has been training hard to prepare for her return fight, it is a different animal to actually step on the canvas and be in an actual contest. Especially, when your foe is UFC Women’s Batamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, who was going for her fifth straight win.

From the very beginning of the fight, Rousey did not stand a chance. Nunes charged her like a bull, and she kept backpedaling and trying to avoid the strikes that were targeting her face. In 48 seconds, the fight was over, and Rousey suffered her second straight defeat after being such a dominant figure.

One of the biggest discussions from the aftermath of the bout is the future of Rousey. After her previous loss by Holly Holm, Rousey went into a state of depression, even contemplating suicide. It took her over a year to recuperate from the defeat, before she returned. Now, since this defeat was even more dominating, this may be too much for her to handle.

Nunes has been sure to gloat in her victory since UFC 207. On Twitter, she posted a picture of her carrying a baby stroller along with her UFC Championship, with a picture of Rousey portrayed as a baby.

The Bantamweight Champion was also very vocal on her prediction regarding the future of Rousey. In a post-fight press conference with FOX Sports following the fight, Nunes shared her thoughts on the matter.

“Yeah, that’s it for her. For sure she’s going to retire. She can’t take anymore. If she wants the rematch, I’m going to do the same thing. Because she can’t take my punches.”

She would go on to state that Rousey does not need to continue fighting because she will get hurt again. In her eyes, she is already a millionaire, and does not need to compete for the sport anymore.

Boldly, she added that Rousey is never going to beat her, so she might as well retire now in order to prevent another lop-sided defeat.

Rousey is undoubtedly shaken up from yet another loss. It took her three months to come from out of the previous dark hole before she started training and sharing her thoughts, and based on her walking right out of the Octagon and refusing to do any interviews, as well as no reaction to her loss on social media, Rousey is seemingly doing the exact same thing as before.

Hopefully, this does not lead to anything serious regarding her mental state. Rousey was incredibly defeated, both mentally and physically, after her loss from Holm, and this loss was even more embarrassing than the previous one.

USA Today confirms this is will be Rousey’s last stand.

“The cuts and swelling on Rousey’s face will heal in the coming weeks. But the mental damage she suffered during the beatdown against Amanda Nunes Friday night at T-Mobile Arena will last forever.”

Without question, Rousey is going to need a great deal of consolation following this devastating loss. However, what Rousey has learned the hard way over these past two fights is a quality of leadership and confidence that she never had to face: how to rebound from losing.

When she lost against Holm, she retreated, and did not handle it well. Hopefully, she can take some mental notes from that, and react to this loss better. Regardless, Rousey has a plethora of options if she does decide to end her Mixed Martial Arts career.

Nunes, on the other hand, has a very bright future ahead of her. However, she has to make sure to stay humble, as she is not immune to fall victim to suffering an embarrassing loss to the next person who is vying to assume the position of champion.

