Sarah Palin, Trump Possible Cabinet Pick, Has Another Child Dragged To Court For Custody Battle [Breaking News]

Track Palin’s latest court saga couldn’t come at a worse time for mama Sarah Palin, as she is still in the running for a seat in President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet. Track Palin is back to court with the second woman trying to reduce or eliminate custody of a child. Jordan Loewe, Track Palin’s second baby mama (the two were never married, following Palin’s domestic violence arrest), is seeking full custody of her newborn child with Track Palin.

Track Palin has had several brushes with the law and visits to court, including an attack on Jordan Loewe in January, says the Inquisitr. He is charged with assault, interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. The domestic violence for which Palin took a plea deal took place at Sarah Palin’s home, where Track Palin was said to be storing his assault rifles. Sarah Palin told the court that her son was suffering from PTSD, though during his time in the military, but he never saw combat.

But Jordan Loewe is seeking full custody of her newborn with Track Palin and filed a petition to that effect, said Radar Online. Court records indicate that the relationship has been rocky from the start. Loewe was assaulted by Palin in Sarah Palin’s home, knocking her down after reportedly punching her in the face.

Track Palin struck a plea deal, allowing him to go to a “therapeutic” rehab to alleviate some of his rage in order to stay in control of his anger, especially around his children. Track Palin is still in the middle of what has become a nasty custody battle over his 4-year-old daughter, Kyla Grace, with former wife Britta Hanson, and Hanson is not backing down. At this time, the court agreed that Track Palin should only see his daughter four days each month, with no ability to keep Kyla Grace overnight.

Track Palin’s January arrest details (he had been arrested previously on assault) are even more stunning now that the court knows that Loewe was pregnant, says the New York Times. The charges in the January arrest of Track Palin were filed on the same day that his mother, Sarah Palin, endorsed then presidential candidate Donald Trump. When asked about her son at a press conference, she only spoke of his time in Iraq, and PTSD, though he never saw combat.

Wasilla, Alaska police officer Andrew Kappler said that he was called to the home of Sarah Palin, where when he tried to question Track Palin, he became belligerent. Palin’s breath test showed a 0.189 (the limit in Alaska is 0.08). Jordan Loewe was found hiding under a bed. Loewe said that after Palin hit her in the face with a closed fist, she called the police, and then hid under the bed “because she did not know what else to do.”

Loewe said that Palin had also kicked her in the knee and then got his gun, and cocked it, telling Loewe “do you think I won’t do it?”

Sarah Palin decided to use Track’s situation to energize her platform for veterans, though it backfired when legitimate war veterans found out that Track Palin spent his time in Iraq behind a desk.

“I can talk personally about this. I guess it’s kind of the elephant in the room, because my own family, going through what we’re going through today with my son, a combat vet having served in a Stryker brigade fighting for you all, America, in the war zone.”

