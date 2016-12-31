Drake, Jennifer Lopez Romance: Diddy Reportedly Thinks Singer Has Downgraded Amid Rihanna Feud

Drake’s romance with Jennifer Lopez isn’t sitting too well with the singer’s ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, it has been alleged.

The rapper-turned-businessman supposedly heard about the couple’s relationship very recently, and his first impression was far from impressed. In fact, sources say that Diddy considers Jennifer’s decision to date Drake a complete downgrade from the men she’s been linked with in the past.

While fans would easily argue that Diddy might be somewhat jealous, Hollywood Life argues that the 47-year-old business mogul sees Jennifer as an icon — somebody that has established herself to be more than just a singer or an entertainer.

With the reputation that Lopez has built for herself and the money she has earned by herself, instead of going after young men like Drake, Diddy would have hoped for his ex-girlfriend to go for someone that stands on the same wavelength as her — and not below.

“Diddy can’t see it. He thinks JLo’s an international superstar, an icon and one of the most beautiful women he knows. And Drake’s a downgrade for her and will only use her to get to the next level,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

According to the news outlet, Drake won’t be around for long. From what sources have gathered, Jennifer may be on the lookout for some fun with somebody that’s much younger than her, since those are the men that seem to appeal to her the most.

With that said, however, Diddy may be wrong about his predictions, especially when considering the fact that Jennifer’s previous relationship with Casper Smart lasted almost five years.

A source continues to stress that Drake isn’t the type of man that stands a chance of making it work with Jennifer. They are two completely different people, and if Diddy’s assumptions are right, Drake would only date Lopez to brag about it with his friends, it’s being assumed.

“Diddy’s been in the game a long time and has seen dudes like Drake come and go. His only hope for JLo is that she recognizes Drake’s games, gets what she wants out of him, and then drops him like a bad habit before he ends up hurting her.”

It’s important to note, however, that neither Drake nor Jennifer has ever confirmed reports that they are dating. While the photos they’ve posted on their social media pages are rather suggestive, Drake and his supposed new girlfriend have yet to come forward and admit that they are seeing one another.

Diddy’s opinion regarding Jennifer’s romance with Drake comes in the midst of another celebrity’s unhappiness in seeing the new Hollywood romance blossom. It’s being claimed that Drake’s ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, is furious about J. Lo dating the “Started From The Bottom” star.

Jennifer and Rihanna were said to have bonded over the last couple of years and would even consider each other close pals, but now that Lopez is said to be seeing Drake, it’s put Rihanna in an awkward position.

The Bajan-beauty was quick to unfollow her pal on Instagram after learning about the 47-year-old’s romance with her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, whom she split with back in October, Vanity Fair reveals.

The couple was said to have hit several rough patches as far as their relationship was concerned, and with Rihanna reportedly wanting to settle down, Drake allegedly pulled the brakes because he wasn’t ready to consider the idea of getting married and having a family just yet.

What do you make of Diddy and Rihanna’s unhappiness in knowing that their exes are dating partners they both don’t think are good for them?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]