Kylie Cosmetics Releasing Royal Peach Kyshadow Palette On January 12, Kylie Jenner Fans Notice Similar Shades To Too Faced Sweet Peach

Kylie Jenner’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, is releasing a new Kyshadow palette, called Royal Peach in January 12, 2017. Full information on the palette, possibly including complete swatches of the 12 shades, will be up on Kylie’s Snapchat on Monday, January 2.

Kylie Jenner gave fans a sneak peek of the new Royal Peach Kyshadow palette last Friday on Snapchat. Unlike her first three Kyshadow palettes, Bronze, Burgundy, and the special Holiday palette, the Royal Peach will have 12 shades instead of nine. It also comes with a mirror, and a brush.

“I immediately started creating this palette after my peach eye look for New York Fashion Week so that look inspired this palette.”Kylie Cosmetics’ Royal Peach Kyshadow palette would come in a new revamped rectangular packaging, unlike her previous ones, which came in a square shape. Bustle pointed out that Kylie’s new packaging looked similar to the Huda Beauty eyeshadow palette.

Although Kylie called it a peach palette, the new Kyshadow also has shades of blues, purples, and greens.

Kylie Cosmetics was made popular by the Kylie Lip Kits. It didn’t take long before the 19-year-old reality star turned it into a massive beauty empire offering eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, and makeup brushes. Seventeen reported that when Kylie released her debut eyeshadow, Bronze, the palette sold out in under a minute. Her Burgundy Kyshadow also sold out in a matter of minutes.

Several Kylie Jenner fans were thrilled when they found out about the Royal Peach Kyshadow. Some, however, pointed out that the shades looked similar to the popular Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette.

In November, Los Angeles-based makeup artist Vlada Haggerty accused Kylie Jenner of copying her artwork. Vlada shared her original photo side-by-side Kylie’s promotional image for her latest collection.

“Really @kyliecosmetics Haven’t you gotten enough ‘inspiration’ from me already? Left is the work [Photographer Julia Kuzmenko McKim], [model Britt Rafuson] and I shot a few months ago and right is Kylie Cosmetics new campaign,” she wrote.

This, however, is not the first time that Kylie has been accused of copying someone else’s work. Insider reported that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star has ben called out for copying hairstyles and copying a blogger’s festival look from head to toe. The site also pointed out that some people have noticed that her lip kits have a similar formula to Colourpop.

KYLIE POP-UP ???? A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Early this month, Kylie Jenner opened her pop up store at the Topanga Westfield Mall in Los Angeles. Hollyscoop reported that during the first week fans waited up to 10 hours to step inside her shop. Many of them also flew from different parts of the worlds just to get their hands on Kylie Cosmetics.According to Hello Giggles, there were a lot of rules at Kylie’s pop-up store. For one, customers must “stand at all times.” They also cannot leave the line, even to take bathroom breaks.

“When you take your place at the back of the line, you’re given a wristband. As soon as you’ve got your wristband, you’re not allowed to leave the line until you reach the store. No exceptions. If you leave the line with your wristband, you’ll be sent straight to the back of the line once again. What you’re supposed to do you if you simply have to pee is beyond us.”

