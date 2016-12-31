Did Justin Bieber Just Mock Ronda Rousey Following Her UFC 207 Defeat?

Justin Bieber might have dissed Ronda Rousey after she lost her comeback fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

As previously reported by Complex, Bieber, who feuded with Rousey in the past, took to Twitter to mock the defeated UFC fighter, tweeting, “You just got knocked the f**k out.”

Rousey, who used to dominate women’s MMA before losing via a devastating knock out to Holly Holm, just suffered the second loss of her career, getting knocked out by Nunes 48 seconds into the first round.

Not long after the fight ended, Bieber published on Twitter the controversial tweet, raising speculation that it was directed at Rousey.

It’s not in the least surprising, given the fact that Bieber and Rousey had a war of words back in October 2015 when the MMA fighter called out the singer for being rude to her little sister. Rousey said her sister approached Justin at the Cannes Film Festival to ask him for a photo, but he shut her down, as reported by TMZ.

Bieber responded to Rousey by apologizing, saying that he didn’t remember the incident in question.

“I guess, supposedly, she asked for a picture with her sister or something, and I guess I said no?” Bieber said. “But I don’t remember this happening so, Ronda, I’m sorry. Don’t kick my a**!”

Just when everyone thought that the matter was over and done with, Bieber took a subtle jab at Ronda, emphasizing how badly she was knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 last year.

“I would like to get better at boxing… did you see Ronda Rousey? She got knocked out cold! Oh my God, she got knocked out so bad. Yeah no, she got pummeled,” Bieber mocked.

Ronda Rousey didn’t respond to Bieber’s insults. But then again, she didn’t respond to any other diss thrown her way either.

It remains to be seen whether Rousey would respond to Bieber’s most recent diss. While the infamous singer hasn’t mentioned her name in the tweet, everyone seems sure that it was Ronda he was talking about.

Justin Bieber, who is a staunch fight fan, has a long history of taking to social media to diss professional fighters after losing a fight. He once slammed Nate Diaz after he lost to Conor McGregor at UFC 196, writing on Instagram that while he is a “true champion” and has a “crazy heart,” he also said that his “style is terrible.”

After a few days, Nate Diaz responded to Justin Bieber’s insult by taking to Instagram as well.

“Bieber’s a hater,” Diaz captioned the photo.

Justin Bieber and Nate Diaz eventually ended their beef in a way that is most appropriate considering the circumstances. After bumping into each other at a Bieber after-party in a Hollywood night club, the two posed for a selfie together, leaving no doubts that the two have put an end to their feud.

Diaz shared the Instagram photo himself, writing the caption, “All good doe.”

All good doe ???? A photo posted by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Mar 24, 2016 at 1:42am PDT

As for Ronda Rousey, many suspect that her devastating knock-out loss to Nunes may have finally ended her career. For one, working so hard to get back in shape for over a year only to lose in such convincing fashion may have broken her spirit as a fighter.

In her interview with Ellen DeGeneres last February, Rousey admitted that she considered the thought of committing suicide after suffering her first loss to Holly Holm.

[Featured Images by Theo Wargo & Harry How/Getty Images]