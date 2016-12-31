Watch ‘NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly’ Via Live Streaming Online And TV, Performers Include Pentatonix, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys And Blake Shelton [Video]

NBC has a full night of events lined up with plenty of New Year’s Eve specials to keep viewers in a festive mood. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford will present the special A Toast to 2016!. Following at 10 p.m. ET is Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special. Local news broadcasts will air at 11 p.m., followed by the main event, NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly. Performers who will appear on NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly include Jennifer Lopez, Blake Shelton, Pentatonix and Jennifer Lopez. Viewers may watch on TV or streaming live online through the NBC live site. Check out NBC apps to see if there is an app suitable for your mobile device. Check out the videos in the player above for a look at how Times Square celebrates New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A Toast to 2016! includes guests Dana Carvey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Buble, Simone Biles and more. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be hosting The New Celebrity Apprentice beginning Jan. 2, and he’s making the television rounds in preparation for the show. Schwarzenneger will follow his appearance on A Toast to 2016! with an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. In addition to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special guests feature Jennifer Lawrence, Leslie Jones with musical performances by Kelly Clarkson.

While both A Toast to 2016! and Late Night with Seth Meyers are expected to be insightful and entertaining shows, the real excitement of the night begins with NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly. Carson Daly and Mel B will host the countdown to 2017, live from New York’s Times Square. Carson Daly released a statement expressing his excitement abut hosting the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“New Year’s Eve is always a thrilling night to broadcast live from Times Square. The excitement of the ball dropping, great music and millions of friends and families coming together to celebrate is incomparable. This will be my 14th year on NBC ringing in the new year in Times Square, and there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Jennifer Lopez fans are excited that she will perform, but she won’t be in Times Square, counting down the ball drop. The former American Idol judge has a residency in Las Vegas. The show is “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.” Jennifer Lopez will telecast her performance from Las Vegas.

Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Blake Shelton are certain to deliver excellent performances as well. The show will air simultaneously on Telemundo. Patricia Manterola and Daniel Sarcos will host the Spanish version.

Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton have been judges on The Voice. They both have large followings and fan bases, and their performances on NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daily are sure to be a hit.

Pentatonix is extremely popular right now and they have performed or participated in many NBC holiday specials this year. Pentatonix performed with Dolly Parton on the song Jolene, and it’s been nominated for a Grammy. Currently, Pentatonix performed at the Rockefeller tree lighting, on The Voice, on the America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular and had their own holiday special show, A Pentatonix Christmas. Pentatonix has more than 12 million YouTube followers and their appeal continues to grow. You may see a video playlist of Pentatonix’s top songs in the player below.

Are you going to watch NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly? If so, will you watch live, streaming online or on TV.

[Featured Image by NBC Universal (used with permission)]