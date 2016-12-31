Kim Kardashian Allegedly Prepared To Divorce Kanye West: ‘KUWTK’ Marriage Over? [Rumor]

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready to move ahead with plans to divorce Kanye West, it has been alleged.

According to OK! magazine, as cited by Gossip Cop, the reality star has made her mind up on where she sees herself in the near future, and it reportedly doesn’t include her rapper husband, whom she has been feuding with for months, the outlet notes.

Things have gradually worsened over the last couple of weeks, a source explains, mentioning that after Kim Kardashian returned from Paris, following the robbery ordeal, the 36-year-old felt as if Kanye had made no attempts in protecting her and keeping her safe.

Kim was alleged to have moved out of the Bel-Air home she shared with Kanye and headed straight to Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas, where she’s reportedly been staying for the past two months, Daily Mail reports.

While it was claimed that the move-out was due to Kardashian’s fears of being alone in the house in the midst of Kanye being on tour, it’s now believed that her decision to relocate back to Kris’ home also had something to do with the supposed fact that she needed to get away from the alleged marital drama.

While it’s unclear whether or not Kim Kardashian is still living under her mother’s roof, OK! magazine further stresses that the mother-of-two has tried to mend things with the Grammy winner, trying to keep the marriage intact, but her attempts have somewhat turned hopeless.

At this given point, Kim wants out of the relationship for good. “After a miserable drama-filled year of being at each other’s throats, Kim Kardashian is ready to tell Kanye West that their marriage is over,” the source explains.

“She’s had the paperwork done for six months and is ready to change the locks at a moment’s notice. She has to blindside him with the divorce because she doesn’t want the chaos of a real discussion about it.”

Problems between Kim Kardashian and Kanye first started to arise following the birth of their son, Saint, last year. From there, the couple has found themselves bickering on a constant basis, the magazine claims, and it’s only been getting worse.

And now that Kardashian is still trying to recover from the Paris incident, Kanye West has had his own share of problems to overcome, having found himself hospitalized earlier this month, for what insiders described to be a mental breakdown.

The twosome are still very much on speaking terms, but it’s supposedly become very clear to fans that when Kim and Kanye make public appearances, they seem disconnected and unhappy.

Fans were quick to blast Kardashian and West over their unpleasant photo taken at Kris’ Christmas party. In the snapshot, Kim is barely able to crack a smile while Kanye looks displeased in front of the Christmas tree, almost as if he didn’t want to be there, viewers of the family’s hit show noted via Twitter.

As the months have gone by, Kim Kardashian has allegedly “realized she didn’t love him [Kanye] anymore,” a source for the outlet continues. “Kim doesn’t want to hurt Kanye, especially because he’s so fragile right now. But she’s made up her mind — she’s leaving.”

If the report concerning the couple’s marital problems is true, Kim Kardashian may end up filing the official divorce papers very soon.

The couple has remained very quiet about all of the divorce allegations that have been thrown their way as of late and fans are beginning to wonder whether that’s because there’s an actual divorce plan in the works, or the two just don’t want to address their personal problems with the public.

Either way, OK! seems certain that Kim Kardashian will end the marriage sooner than people will expect.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]