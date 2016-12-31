Drake, Jennifer Lopez ‘Spending New Year’s Eve Together’ Amid Dating Reports [Rumor]

Drake is reportedly hoping that Jennifer Lopez will agree to the idea of celebrating the new year in Las Vegas with him amid reports that the twosome have started seeing one another.

The rapper, who has become very close to the 47-year-old in recent weeks, has enjoyed seeing several All I Have shows at Jennifer’s Vegas residency, but it wasn’t until the twosome were seen heading back to a hotel together that fans were convinced the two are definitely dating.

Since then, Drake has taken the time to gush about the “Get Right” singer on Instagram, stressing that he has a lot of love for the mother-of-two, who he goes on to call a very good friend.

While the Hollywood duo has remained rather quiet about their supposed relationship in public, Hollywood Life claims that Drake is taking his romance with Lopez to the next step by asking her to celebrate the new year with him in Vegas.

As the source mentions, Drake and Jennifer have only been dating for a couple of weeks and neither one of them knows where the relationship is going to take them, but for the “One Dance” hitmaker to make the move and ask Lopez to spend New Year’s Eve with him is a huge deal, an insider stresses.

“Summer 16, well, basically all of 2016 was Drake’s year! But that could all be topped if he’s popping a bottle to ring in 2017 with his girl JLo. That’s what Drake wants and the stage is set,” the source reveals. “He’s asked her to join him in Vegas but in true JLo form, she’s keeping him in suspense by not answering.”

“Drake loves this cat and mouse game they sometimes play because it’s exciting and makes him build up so much energy and excitement for the next rendezvous. But yeah, all of his OVO fam will be with him when the clock strikes midnight and he’d love to bring JLo on stage with him and be the first man she kisses in 2017 and who knows, maybe even the last man she’ll kiss in her life.”

Drake will have all of his closest friends and family members with him at the bash, and since Jennifer is already expected to be in Vegas for the new year, it would only make sense for her to spend it with the man whom she’s reportedly been seeing for the past couple of weeks.

News of Drake hoping to bag himself another date night with Lopez comes just days after reports claimed that his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, had unfollowed Jennifer from her official Instagram page.

Multiple outlets, including the New York Magazine, have become under the impression that Rihanna is unhappy about her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship, especially since it has only been two months since Rihanna’s romance with Drake ended.

Rihanna and Jennifer have known each other for several years, so to think that Drake is now said to be hooking up with one of her industry friends has the Bajan-singer feeling all kinds of ways — and they tend to be anything but positive.

Drake, who has yet to confirm reports that he’s dating Jennifer Lopez, is still anticipating for an answer from Lopez, who had initially planned for a quiet night with her children to celebrate the new year.

It was only two weeks ago when it was revealed that J.Lo had canceled a $1 million appearance gig in Miami, claiming she favored the idea of being with her family instead. But it’s now being speculated whether Jennifer canceled the appearance to spend time with her new beau instead.

Do you think Drake stands a chance of spending New Year’s Eve with Jennifer?

[Featured Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images]