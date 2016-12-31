Nicki Minaj Loses ‘The Voice’ Judging Role Amid Sitcom Cancellation Over Brother’s Rape Case? [Rumor]

Nicki Minaj has reportedly seen her career suffer in more ways than one, with reports claiming that the “All Things Go” star missed out on a position as a judge on The Voice in the midst of her sitcom being canceled.

Minaj, who is known to be the most successful female rapper of all time, had supposedly been in early discussions to star on NBC’s hit talent show, but according to AceShowbiz, producers ended up passing on the opportunity quicker than expected over fears she’d be difficult to work with on set.

Back in 2012, Nicki Minaj made endless headlines after finding herself in multiple arguments with co-judge Mariah Carey on American Idol. Fans were well aware that neither of the two could stand one another, but it wasn’t until video footage of Minaj yelling at Mariah went viral that viewers understood just how severe the feud had gotten.

While Nicki has proven herself to be popular in other show formats, such as guest appearances on television shows, producers didn’t think that Minaj would be the right fit for The Voice, which prides itself on having such a diverse demographic. Nicki’s attitude could potentially make people want to avoid tuning in, consequently causing ratings to drop.

“Nicki Minaj recently tried to hit up The Voice to be a judge but they ain’t want her over there due to issues at American Idol with Mariah nor do they believe she has the likeability to be a judge,” a source tells Ace Showbiz.

“Her beefs and attitude has really damaged her reputation and career in this respect. This had her really pi**ed her off especially considering Miley [Cyrus]’s presence on the show recently.”

As the source already mentions, with Miley Cyrus being on the show, the last thing that the show’s executives want is drama revolving around the judges. The Voice has strictly been about the contestants with lighthearted humor from the likes of Blake Shelton and Adam Levine — nobody wants unnecessary drama around them, the insider affirmed.

And if that wasn’t enough, the outlet continues by adding that, while Nicki Minaj may have hoped to land a judging position on The Voice, she’s now been hit with the news that her ABC sitcom, Nicki, had been canceled prior to its pilot episode even airing, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

The show had been in development for well over a year, having found its cast and developed a script that seemed solid enough to begin shooting an entire series with, but following the court case concerning Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, ABC allegedly decided to pull the plug.

As previously revealed, Jelani is currently facing life in prison over claims made by a minor, alleging that he had sexually abused her on multiple occasions. Maraj’s DNA matched the semen found on several pieces of clothing that the unidentified 12-year-old wore at the time of the incident, which evidently put Nicki’s entire sitcom project in jeopardy.

“Her show was going to be used for her to crossover and to expand her mainstream/non-urban audience in general but her show deal was cancelled because of her brother’s UNDERAGE RAPE scandal.”

Nicki Minaj might have lost out on two great opportunities this year, but that has not stopped her from continuing to do what she loves the most: making music.

According to reports, the “Anaconda” rapper has been working on her followup to 2014’s The Pinkprint fro several months, with the latest rumor being that Minaj is most likely going to drop the record before the summer, having already been teasing fans with recent hits including “Black Barbies” and “Side to Side.”

Do you think Nicki Minaj should’ve been chosen to become a judge on The Voice?

