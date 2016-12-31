‘Grimm’ Season 6: NBC’s Horror Fantasy Series Previews Final Chapter [Video]

(WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Grimm Season 5 and Season 6.)

NBC’s Grimm is coming to an end with Season 6. The network is primed and ready to go with a pair of videos for the show’s final season, with the showrunners and cast members previewing what is in store for viewers.

Grimm Season 6, known in promos now as Grimm: The Final Chapter, picks up right where Season 5 left off, as Nick and Renard face each other in Nick’s home-sweet-bunker-loft after a brutal standoff. The promo videos—one an on-air promo for the show’s return on January 6, one a behind-the-scenes look with the cast and crew of the show—emphasize that Grimm is now defined by two groups: Nick’s group and Renard’s group.

Last season, those groups were a bit bigger: Nick and his friends aligned with the secret government organization Hadrian’s Wall, while Renard fell into the machinations of the nefarious Black Claw, an extremist group hell-bent on creating a world where Wesen (the fairy-tale monsters made flesh which populate the world of Grimm) no longer have to hide their faces from humanity.

Renard’s election as Portland’s mayor has given Black Claw a foothold in the United States, but Nick’s group remains vigilant, especially after Nick returned the favor by taking down an entire armada of Black Claw fighters inside his hidden loft where he, Adalind, and their newborn son Kelly holed up last season.

Speaking with TV Insider after last season’s finale, series lead David Giuntoli (who was already preparing to direct the third episode of Season 6) discussed where Grimm might go in its last season.

“Renard is going to be the big bad in Season 6. We’ll focus more on him and his rise to power and what that means. I don’t know this for absolute sure, but that’s the word on the street,” he said.

The promos certainly back this up (Renard himself, Sasha Roiz, defines the major conflict of Season 6 in the First Look video as “Renard’s faction and Nick’s faction”) though a spoiler-filled discussion of Season 6 from TVLine indicates that a new enemy will appear about halfway through the season.

Renard, meanwhile, will be seeking out who forced him to kill Bonaparte, the leader of Black Claw, in Grimm‘s fifth season finale, according to TV Guide.

The trailer for the premiere episode, titled “Shoot to Kill,” hints at some of the major mythological elements that will be explored this year, including a calendar that may point to some sort of apocalyptic event (fitting for a final season of a fantasy show; Eric Kripke took the same approach in his fifth and final year as showrunner of Supernatural) as well as the magic wand Nick and Monroe recovered in the show’s 100th episode.

The First Look video also features some intriguing glimpses at Season 6’s upcoming events. It appears that Bitsie Tulloch’s character has reverted from her cold-hearted Eve persona to the warmer Juliette of seasons past. Whether or not she has retained her memory of what happened while she was Eve, the return of Nick’s girlfriend after the long night that was Season 5 should return the show to some of its old character dynamics—albeit with some major baggage.

Rosalee’s spice shop is still standing and may continue to serve as a front for the resistance movement against Renard and Black Claw. How long that front will last, especially with Sasha Roiz standing there in the footage, remains to be seen. It does make some sense for Grimm to make use of the shop set and its household feel for as long as possible before throwing viewers into the deep end of the show’s conclusion.

The TVLine piece indicates that a time-jump is coming for Grimm at the very end, while Bree Turner, shying away from openly discussing how the show will handle Rosalee’s pregnancy, says that Season 6 has been in real-time from the Season 5 finale.

“It’s only technically 6 weeks,” she says.

That may mean Grimm will cover a week for every two episodes, with the finale taking a leap forward in time (neither Turner nor anyone else specifies how far the time jump goes). Or it may mean that Season 6 as a whole covers about six weeks, making the time-jump small and the time between individual episodes even smaller, almost like 24.

But no matter how much time is left, a sense of joy and accomplishment permeates through the cast and crew, as Grimm‘s final 13 episodes allow them all to go out on their own terms.

“First of all, it was very lovely to be able to get a final anything in life where you know it’s the final anything. It doesn’t just get pulled out from under you, so that was nice,” Giuntoli told TVLine.

Grimm Season 6 premieres in its usual Friday timeslot on January 6, 2017 on NBC.

[Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Image]