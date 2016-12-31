Anonymous Threatens ‘To Take Over Western World’ In 2017 And Drag ‘Government Leaders Through The Streets’ [Video]

The international “hacktivist” group Anonymous has released a new Christmas and New Year message, revealing that its goal in 2017 is “to take over the western world” and to “drag government leaders through the streets.”

Observers have noted that Anonymous’s threat to “drag government leaders through the streets” evokes disturbing images of the former Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi being dragged through the streets of Sirte before he was killed in 2011, according to Express.

Anonymous is a network of “hacktivists” that began in 2003 and made headlines after launching a series of denial-of-service (DoS) attacks against government and corporate websites.

In a video released on December 25, 2016, Anonymous argued that it has become necessary to take drastic action against world leaders to prevent the outbreak of nuclear war.

Featuring a masked and hooded CGI figure, the Anonymous video delivered its message with a computerized voice, warning that the United Nations and world leaders are implementing a plan to create a totalitarian “New World Order.”

“The western government talks of a new world order,” the message said. “They move to censor the internet, the one place freedom of speech truly exists taking away our right to leaders.”

The message implied that Anonymous has been forced to reconsider its pacifism due to the urgency of the need to act to prevent world leaders from unleashing nuclear war on the world.

“For years we have been a force for good on this battlefield, fighting for our basic rights,” the message said. “Protesting peacefully, spreading the truth, a bloodless conflict, but now it appears that the day we have been waiting for is at last upon us and the time to act is now.”

“We will be there when the people you tried to control storm your buildings and drag their dictators through the streets.”

Many viewers commented that Anonymous’s use of language that evokes the circumstances of the death of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was disturbing. But some argued that it was not clear whether the group meant the reference literally or only as a figurative description of its “hacktivism.”

But the rhetoric that followed suggested that the allusion to physical violence might have been meant in a literal sense.

“You are no match for us you never were,” the message continued. “There are more of us than you know – there are more of us than anyone knows and every day our numbers grow stronger.”

Anonymous accused the ruling elite of weakening democracy by tightening grip on power to achieve complete control. The emergence of totalitarianism in the West, according to Anonymous, brings the world closer to nuclear extinction. This in turn brings about an urgent need for action by the people to create a “new world order” of their own.

“It is time for a new world order, but it is a new world order of the people not the governments.”

The group warned that it would be dangerous for the people to do nothing but sit and watch from the sidelines as the global elite tighten grip on the reins of power to create a totalitarian new world order government. The message then called for a revolution to overthrow the present system, wipe clean the slate of corruption and create a “new world order of the people, not the governments.”

“Doing nothing in this crucial year is dangerous,” the message said. “It is time for a new world order, but it is a new world order of the people not the governments. Gone are the times you can sit and watch from the sidelines, gone are the time you can live in ignorance.”

“Now is the time to fight. We have the tools to build a whole new system where corruption will be wiped clean.”

The message then went on to promise that a popular revolution would lead to a new Utopian system where leaders have the best interests of citizens in mind and allow people to enjoy their “first true taste of freedom.”

Anonymous concluded its disturbing message with an admonition to the people to act with urgency to overthrow the “new world order of governments” and replace it with a “new world order of the people,” because the window of opportunity could soon close.

Anonymous assured its supporters that they enjoy overwhelming “people power” and that only unity is needed to overthrow the global elite and the present evil political and economic system.

“They do not have the capacity to fight real people power,” Anonymous concluded. “There will be a time and a place where every anonymous will be called upon to destroy this cancer in our leadership. We have a genuine chance of change, but every free man, woman and child, must stand united.”

