‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars: Here’s What We Know About Tarek And Christina El Moussa’s Separation

The year 2016 has certainly been a rough one for celebrity couples. The first one that comes to mind for many is the violent end of Brangelina. Unfortunately for HGTV fans, the beloved stars and couple of Flip or Flop have also recently announced their separation.

Stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa are the hosts of a show called Flip or Flop on the HGTV network. The show is all about the couple purchasing and flipping houses in Southern California with the hopes of making a profit on the house. Recently, HGTV fans learned the happy pair of Flip or Flop stars are not as happy or as committed to each other as they seem.

Will Tarek and Christina El Moussa get back together? Will HGTV cancel Flip or Flop? Are they dating other people? What will happen to their children? Following the announcement that Tarek and Christina El Moussa were separated, fans were left with lots of questions about the fate and future of the Flip or Flop stars and the HGTV show itself.

As more and more of the Flip or Flop stars’ dirty laundry continues to surface, it can be hard to decipher what is and isn’t true. Here’s everything HGTV fans know so far about the Flip or Flop stars and their separation.

There was a dangerous altercation and someone called the cops.

Per TMZ, police responded to a phone call about a possibly suicidal male with a gun back in May of this year. It was reported that Tarek, one of the Flip or Flop stars, grabbed a gun out of his safe before running out of the back door and down the hiking trail. Christina was seen running out of the home in tears. There was a helicopter as well as 11 deputies who responded to the altercation. Tarek was found by deputies on the trail. The Flip or Flop star claimed he just needed to “blow off some steam” and he only took the gun with him because of the rattlesnakes and mountain lions along the trail.

They were actually separated before the announcement was made.

The Flip or Flop stars had been secretly separated since back in May. When news of the dangerous altercation surfaced, the stars were forced to publicly announce they were no longer together. “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the couple revealed to PEOPLE.

“We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Christina is believed to be dating the contractor Gary Anderson

According to TMZ, Christina has already moved on so the chances of the Flip or Flop stars working it out and getting back together are unlikely. In fact, Christina has been dating Gary Anderson since a few months after the police were called on Tarek in May. Gary was at their home when the incident occurred and gave Christina a shoulder to cry on when the altercation occurred.

They have even been some reports to suggest the Flip or Flop star may have been dating Gary before her and Tarek actually separated. A source told Hollywood Life, Tarek discovered Christina El Moussa’s phone and discovered inappropriate texts between her and Gary. The source went on to reveal that when he found the texts was when he first blew up about their relationship not working.

Tarek is believed to have hooked up with the nanny.

Unfortunately for any HGTV fans who were hoping the Flip or Flop stars would work things out and get back together, it appears as if Tarek has also moved on. Per TMZ, Tarek hooked up with the nanny the two had hired to help them watch their two children. Tarek did not start seeing the nanny until four months after the couple separated and he did fire her before starting a relationship with her to avoid dating an employee.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are incompatible.

The differences between the Flip or Flop stars is part of what made them so entertaining to watch on television. All of those differences, however, do not make for a very easy marriage. A source told PEOPLE the Flip or Flop stars are “wildly incompatible.”

“She has champagne tastes, and he’s a beer-from-a-can kind of guy.”

Considering their different tastes and different lifestyles, it made it really difficult for the two to find a common ground within their marriage.

Money is the reason they are separated but not divorced.

While the Flip or Flop stars are separated, they do not have plans of divorcing in the near future. This is a decision made due to nothing more than money. At the moment, they want to continue to co-mingle when it comes to their financial lives. The Flip or Flop stars have worked hard together for years as a married couple to build a life together and suddenly they are faced with the challenge of evenly splitting all of their assets.

Flip or Flop Will Continue – For Now

For now, the Flip or Flop stars will try to play nice in order to continue filming the HGTV series. Per E News, the show will continue into the next year due to contract obligations. However, an insider believes the show will be canceled as soon as there is no contract forcing the Flip or Flop stars to continue the show.

Are you a fan of Flip or Flop? Does it make you sad that the stars of the HGTV series are no longer a couple? Share your thoughts on the Tarek And Christina El Moussa’s separation with us in the comments found down below.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]