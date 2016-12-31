Chris Brown, Krista Santiago Relationship In Turmoil Over Karrueche Tran Reunion Comments [Rumor]

Chris Brown has found himself in an awkward situation after being confronted by Krista Santiago about the recent comments he made on Karrueche Tran’s Instagram page.

Santiago, who has been dating Brown for no more than a month, was stunned to see that Chris had publicly reached out to his ex-girlfriend through social media, leaving a suggestive comment on one of her photos that gave the impression he wanted her back.

Chris Brown and Karrueche’s relationship came to an end well over two years ago. The socialite was said to have broken things off with Brown after she learned about his secret love child, Royalty, which the R&B singer never told her about.

The demise of their relationship really bothered Chris, to the point where he reportedly wouldn’t stop texting and calling Karrueche for well over a year after they had split. And now that he has continued to leave comments on her Instagram page, it seems as if Brown is still in love with her.

All of this has made Krista Santiago feel a certain way, somewhat jealous of the fact that Chris is beginning to show signs that their romance together isn’t going to last very long if he’s already trying to get back with his ex-girlfriend.

According to Hollywood Life, though, Chris Brown has been backpedaling from the situation, telling Krista that the comment about “still wanting it” on Karrueche’s Instagram photo was nothing more than an innocent, assuring her that she had nothing to worry about regarding their romance.

“Breezy’s already running major game on Krista, telling her he doesn’t feel Karrueche in a romantic way and that he was just playing around when he commented on her page,” a source explains, making it known that Chris doesn’t want to end the good thing he shares with Santiago.

“Krista’s all in too because Chris reassured her she ain’t got sh** to worry about when it comes to Kae. And to smooth things over, he ordered her a fly and expensive pair of designer heels to show her that she’s the one.”

If Chris Brown is still deeply in love with Karrueche Tran, as claimed by Oxygen, it’s unclear what his actual intentions are of wanting to stay with Krista, since the source already mentions that buying the model a pair of designer heels was quick to end the conversation regarding Chris’ ex-girlfriend.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Brown had established quite the connection with Santiago, having built up a deep enough connection to already had her over the keys to his multi-million dollar house in Los Angeles.

The “Forever” singer has been spoiling Krista with all sorts of gifts since the couple first started dating, and while she may have been curious to know why Brown was publicly making it known he still had feelings for Karrueche, the endless gifts always seemed to overshadow the discussion of where the twosome stand with one another.

If Chris Brown had the chance to get back with Karrueche, could that evidently mean that he’d dump Krista on the spot?

Hollywood Life adds that Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, doesn’t think that either of the two ladies come close to what her son is really needing back in his life — Rihanna.

“As far as Joyce is concerned, no one holds a candle to Rihanna for Chris. Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life and wishes they would have worked out long-term. Rih’s not only one of those few women that you can bring home, she’s one of the few that gets along with mama, go shopping with mama and respects mama and mama’s son.”

Considering the fact that Rihanna has remained single ever since she split from Drake in October, Chris Brown could potentially land himself another chance to make it right with his other ex, in the hopes of reconciling and finally settling down for good.

[Featured Image by Mychal Watts/Getty Images for WizPak]